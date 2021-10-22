Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry returned to practice on Friday, one day after entering the NHL’s COVID protocol.
The COVID protocol is not just for players who test positive. It is also utilized when there are inconclusive test results, a high-risk close contact or — in the case of Jarry — a false positive.
“It was confirmed that it was a false positive,” coach Mike Sullivan said. “He had to go through a certain process that the league requires from a protocol standpoint. ... That’s certainly a relief from our standpoint. We were excited he was back at practice today.”
In three outings, Jarry has posted a solid .935 save percentage and a 1.62 goals-against average. Sullivan recently said that he believes the netminder “exudes confidence” in the crease.
While Jarry’s return to practice is an encouraging sign, the Penguins are still dealing with COVID-related concerns. Center Jeff Carter, who skated in the middle of the top line through the first four games, has tested positive for the virus, the team announced on Thursday.
Sullivan said that as of Thursday evening, Carter remained asymptomatic. Still, his absence deals another blow to a center ice position that’s hurting for depth.
The Penguins are now missing three of their four regular centers, as Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin are both still recovering from offseason surgeries. All three — Crosby, Malkin and Carter — have officially been ruled out for Saturday’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Players who are symptomatic, like Zach Aston-Reese was earlier this year, must complete at least a 10-day isolation period, per NHL protocol. However, those who do not exhibit symptoms can sometimes test out of the protocol a couple days early. Sullivan was not able to provide specifics about how long Carter might be sidelined.
“He’ll go through a certain protocol that the league has spelled out for us,” Sullivan said. “It’s fairly complicated because it involves county and state rules and regulations, as well. Our medical staff does a great job there, making sure we adhere to those protocols.”
With the center ice position ravaged by injury and illness, Evan Rodrigues has been promoted all the way up the depth chart to the top-line center position.
Kapanen not worried
about scoreless start
Throughout training camp, Kasperi Kapanen’s name came up often — from the coach, from teammates and from the public address announcer after goals.
The coach lauded the speedy winger’s offseason training, which helped Kapanen arrive for the preseason in the proverbial “best shape of his life.” Sullivan iterated that he sees the potential for Kapanen to grow into an “elite” player in the game.
However, after netting a team-high three goals during a strong exhibition season, Kapanen is still searching for his first goal through four regular season games.
“Obviously you want to score as many goals as possible right off the hop, but I’d be more worried if I didn’t have chances,” Kapanen said. “I’ve had a lot of those, but right now it’s hitting sticks, or it’s hitting posts or I barely miss the net. It’s frustrating, but it’s only four games into the season. I’ve got plenty of time. What better night to get my first one than [Saturday]?”
Kapanen, who played 202 games as a member of the Maple Leafs, was acquired by former GM Jim Rutherford ahead of the 2019-20 season. Sullivan has shown the 25-year-old what he terms “tough love” as a way to motivate him to improve his habits on and off the ice.
Early in this season, Kapanen’s possession metrics are much better than the traditional ones.
The Penguins have produced a commanding 60% of the high-danger chances and 62% of the expected goals with Kapanen on the ice at 5-on-5, according to Natural Stat Trick. He’s also registered two shots from areas on the ice that Natural Stat Trick considers “high danger” and he’s raced ahead on one rush attempt, according to the website’s count.
“He’s had moments through the course of the first four games when he’s been a real threat,” Sullivan said. “I think he can be a more consistent threat. [Kapanen] and I had a discussion today about specifically how that could happen. ... If he continues just to focus on playing the game the right way, then he’ll get rewarded.”
O’Connor in
the middle
The numerous injuries and illnesses to the Penguins’ center position have created a ripple effect throughout all four lines.
As a result, second-year pro Drew O’Connor has earned an opportunity to skate in the middle of a pseudo third line, with Jason Zucker and Danton Heinen on his wings.
Sullivan noted that the organization is quite intrigued by the Dartmouth product’s mix of 6-foot-3 size, speed and a scoring touch that helped him become one of college hockey’s top-five goal producers in the 2019-20 season.
“He has an offensive dimension to his game,” Sullivan said. “He’s got a good shot. He’s good in the battle areas. He can go to the net.”
Often, when young players who are trying to make the team are asked where they feel most comfortable, they default to say they feel they can play all three forward positions. O’Connor admitted he’s really more of a natural winger; however, he’s found that all that open ice in the middle highlights some areas of his game, namely his improved skating and playmaking.
“We’ve tried him [at center] throughout the course of training camp,” Sullivan said. “He got a lot of time there in the exhibition games, and he did a pretty good job for us in that role.”
The coach added: “Given that circumstance, we thought we would try him at that center ice position on the line he’s on right now. Having said that, things can change. With the group that we have, obviously, we’ve been required to adapt.”