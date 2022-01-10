ANAHEIM, Calif. — Casey DeSmith’s turbulent 2021-22 season took another turn on Monday, when the backup goaltender entered the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol.
Before illness entered the equation, DeSmith dealt with inconsistencies. Through his first four outings, he went winless and posted a subpar .867 save percentage and 4.25 goals-against average.
He appeared to be turning a corner just before the holiday break, recording back-to-back impressive outings. He allowed just one goal during a win in Seattle ( Dec. 6) and shut out Anaheim (Dec. 11).
However, DeSmith regressed over the last two games. With Tristan Jarry in the protocol last week, DeSmith was given the chance to start back-to-back games for the first time this season. He was unable to complete both. He allowed five goals during an 8-5 win against San Jose. Then, he was yanked in the second period during Wednesday’s game against the St. Louis Blues.
In total, DeSmith has posted a 3.47 goals-against average and .888 save percentage in eight outings.
With DeSmith sidelined, taxi squad goalie Louis Domingue practiced with the Penguins’ NHL club in Anaheim.
The Penguins now have several players in the protocol, spread out over multiple time zones. Bryan Rust and Brock McGinn remain quarantined in their hotel rooms in Dallas after testing positive over the weekend. Drew O’Connor stayed in Pittsburgh after testing positive on Jan. 4. It’s unclear if he’s satisfied the testing requirements to exit isolation. Coach Mike Sullivan is scheduled to speak to the media after practice, where he’ll provide more clarity.
The only Penguins players not to produce a positive result at any point this season are defenseman Mark Friedman and forwards Brian Boyle, Danton Heinen, Evgeni Malkin and Jason Zucker.