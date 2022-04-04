Four days after Jason Zucker sustained an injury in Minnesota, the Penguins are still evaluating the winger.
Zucker did not practice on Monday. However, he was spotted after the full-team session skating individually in a track suit.
Coach Mike Sullivan did not have any additional information to share following Monday’s practice in Cranberry. He anticipates more details will be available on Tuesday.
“I spoke with him this morning,” Sullivan said. “His spirits were really good this morning. He’s feeling better. We’ll see where it goes.”
Zucker has been hit hard this season by some tough injury luck. Dating back to December, he played through a core muscle injury due to the Penguins’ difficult injury and illness status, occasionally managing the ailment with maintenance days.
As the injury status evolved, he sat out seven games in early January before returning in his hometown of Las Vegas on Jan. 17, netting a pair of goals against the Golden Knights. However, on Jan. 25 the club announced he’d undergone surgery to repair the core muscle injury.
After missing 30 games, Zucker returned once again in a city with sentimental value. The former Minnesota Wild forward suited up against his old club for the first time since a February 2020 trade brought him to Pittsburgh. The return lasted just over one period.
As Zucker went to play a puck along the boards during the Penguins’ 4-3 win, Minnesota’s Kevin Fiala gave him a nudge in the back. Zucker slid awkwardly into the wall and remained down in serious pain. When he got up, Zucker didn’t put any weight on his right leg and had to be helped off the ice by Sidney Crosby and Mike Matheson.
On Sunday afternoon, Zucker posted an optimistic message on his Instagram account.
“Felt great being back on the ice after a long rehab,” Zucker wrote. “Not the way I planned for the game to go, but the win made up for it! Thank you for all the well wishes and concern over the last few days. I’m feeling better and hope to be back in the lineup soon.”
In 32 games this season, Zucker has tallied six goals and recorded eight assists. The Penguins reinserted him into the lineup alongside Evgeni Malkin on the second line. His injury has now forced the club to shuffle its deck to fill that vacancy.
Three forwards
sick
Zucker wasn’t the only Penguins forward of note missing on Monday.
Kasperi Kapanen, Danton Heinen and Anthony Angello were all absent. Sullivan said afterward that they are all dealing with a non-COVID illness.
“We’re hopeful they will feel better in the morning,” the coach said.
The injuries and illnesses left the Penguins with just 10 healthy forwards at practice. With so many players absent, the top two lines remained the same as they were during Saturday’s loss to the Colorado Avalanche. Sidney Crosby skated between Jake Guentzel and Bryan Rust on the top line. Malkin skated in the middle of Jeff Carter and Rickard Rakell in the second line. Teddy Blueger, Brian Boyle, Evan Rodrigues and Radim Zohorna all rotated on the other line.