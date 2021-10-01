In their seventh practice of training camp, the Penguins on Friday morning finally unveiled possible power-play units when their non-game group, which included most of their top players, practiced at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex.
That had been one remaining subject of intrigue for the Penguins, who for their Oct. 12 opener will be without three key contributors from last season.
Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby, fourth and five among NHL players in power-play points during the past decade, are out as they recover from offseason surgeries. And Jared McCann, who led the team in power-play goals last season, is gone.
So the Penguins are now integrating the unique skill sets of at least two different players into their top unit. But don’t expect some schematic overhaul.
“We’ll try multiple guys,” coach Mike Sullivan said. “We have a certain philosophy with our power play and how it should operate in some of the principles that we put in place here that makes it predictable for one another. I don’t know that it will change drastically. Personnel, obviously, will have a lot to do with it.”
Last season, with assistant coach Todd Reirden back in Pittsburgh and once again doing a brilliant job orchestrating the power play, the Penguins scored at the NHL’s fourth-highest rate. From Feb. 1 on, only Edmonton was more efficient.
Three of the principles that made that unit click were player movement, positional interchangeability and more of a shooting mindset, especially up top.
This season, Kris Letang will once again quarterback the power play. Sullivan said Letang, despite only scoring one power-play goal last season, will be key.
“Last [season] he did a real good job in shot selection,” Sullivan said. “When the shot was there, he took it. And we think that’s just an important aspect, establishing that shot up top in order for the power play to operate effectively. ... A lot of times that opens up opportunities underneath and plays off the flank.”
Jake Guentzel and Bryan Rust, regulars on the power play last season, were also on the top unit Friday. Ditto for Jeff Carter. The fifth guy was surprisingly Juuso Riikola. But he could have just been a placeholder for Kasperi Kapanen, who was not with the group because he will play in Friday’s preseason game in Buffalo.
Kapanen should be a candidate for that one open spot on the top unit. Jason Zucker and newcomer Danton Heinen are alternatives. Those two skated on the second unit Friday, along with Evan Rodrigues, Mike Matheson and John Marino.
“We don’t have a definite answer yet,” Sullivan said. “We have some ideas.”
O’Connor mans the middle
At the morning skate, Drew O’Connor was in the middle of the second line, with Kasper Bjorkqvist and Nathan Legare on his wings. The Penguins are presently thin at center. But O’Connor’s presence in that new spot was noteworthy.
“Playing center, you get the opportunity to open up the ice a little bit more, have a little more room to skate. Hopefully I’ll get some of those opportunities,” O’Connor said before the Penguins traveled to Buffalo to play their second preseason game. “But being reliable in your own end ... is a big part of playing center.”
Showing positional versatility would aid the 23-year-old in his mission to stick with the Penguins out of camp. So would a couple of strong preseason games.
“These exhibition games are kind of the next step to prove that I can play at this level,” he said. “Just making an impact in those games would go a long way.”
Fedun understands his role
The Penguins in the offseason signed right-handed defenseman Taylor Fedun to bolster their organizational depth. He hoped to secure an NHL roster spot but will likely start the season in the American Hockey League after being placed on waivers Friday. He is a strong candidate to be Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s captain.
The 33-year-old recognized all of that when he joined the Penguins in July.
“I understand the contract situations and where we’re at with the numbers on D,” said the veteran of 127 games in the NHL. “So if my place is in Wilkes, I’ll go down there, be a leader in the locker room as one of the older guys down there and just keep working for that opportunity to come up here and contribute.”
Another chance for Bellerive
Jordy Bellerive is one of a few suiting up in each of the first two preseason games. Sullivan was asked Thursday for his impressions of the 22-year-old center.
“He plays with a lot of moxie. He’s an energy guy. He has a physical dimension to his game,” the coach said, “I thought he played real hard [in Monday’s 3-0 loss to Columbus]. He’s a competitor. And that’s an important aspect of his game.”
Sullivan added: “He’s going to get opportunities here moving forward and he has to try to make a positive impact on the game by ... playing to his strengths.”