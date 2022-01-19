During Wednesday’s fast-paced practice in Cranberry, the Penguins were just about at full strength after three more players exited the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol.
Forwards Zach Aston-Reese and Danton Heinen and goalie Casey DeSmith were on the ice at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex. All three had been in isolation testing positive for COVID-19 during the Penguins’ recent six-game road trip.
For the first time in three weeks, there are no Penguins players in the COVID protocol. The team has yet to add anyone to the active 23-man roster, though.
Aston-Reese and Heinen both wore white jerseys at the practice, which suggested they were limited in some capacity and could be unavailable for Thursday’s game against the Ottawa Senators at PPG Paints Arena. This season, Mike Sullivan and the Penguins have taken caution with players returning from COVID.