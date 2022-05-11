NEW YORK — The Penguins are in a strange position.
Well, maybe not strange. Just unfamiliar.
They have a chance to close out a playoff series.
Having taken a 3-1 lead in their first-round series against the New York Rangers, the Penguins can end their rivals’ season and earn some much-needed down time before advancing to the second round.
It’s been four years since they’ve been able to claim that. In 2018, they defeated another rival, the Philadelphia Flyers, in six games during the first round.
Even if it’s been the equivalent of an Olympiad or an election cycle, they know better than to look past that fourth win.
“We can certainly lean on our experiences over the years,” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said after his team’s optional morning skate in Madison Square Garden on Wednesday. “That’s the benefit of experience, regardless of what your endeavor is. ... I don’t think that ever goes away. I do think that we can certainly lean on those experiences and bring that certain perspective to the table. But we also understand the challenge that’s in front of us right now.
“That’s where our focus is. We know we’re going to get the Rangers’ best, that’s our expectation. We’re going to have to bring our best. We understand that it’s a big challenge. Our guys are excited about it.”
The Penguins split Games 1 and 2 in Madison Square Garden. In fact, the scoreboard still had Game 2’s score — a 5-2 win by the Rangers — posted in a curious — or maybe not so curious — fashion during the morning skate.
And two of their most lopsided defeats during the regular season were suffered in this venue.
So assuming a victory in the so-called World’s Most Famous Arena is far from guaranteed.
“We’re really excited,” forward Bryan Rust said. “We’re excited to have an opportunity here. We know this is going to be a really hard game. The Rangers have been a really good team all year. They’ve done some really good things. This is a really hard building to play in. We know that. We’re excited to have an opportunity tonight.”
The opportunity to close out this series in such a succinct fashion has been accomplished with a furious charge by captain Sidney Crosby, who leads the team with nine points (two goals, seven assists) through four games. His base offensive figures have not come at the expense of his defense either.
Crosby’s line, along with Jake Guentzel and Rust, has largely gone head to head against the Rangers’ top line of Chris Kreider, Mika Zibanejad and Frank Vatrano this series, limiting that trio to three goals in five-on-five play.
“He’s been awesome,” Rust said. “Not just this series, but the entire year he has been phenomenal. He just kind of leads by example. Every time I’m asked about this, I feel like I keep saying the same thing. But when you have a leader like that who is your hardest worker, who goes out there and does everything the right way, as a team, you just follow suit. I can’t really say enough about the guy.”
“I just think Sid raises his game in the playoffs,” Sullivan said. “That’s what he’s known to do, that’s the legacy that he’s built to this point in his career. I haven’t been around an athlete that’s more driven than Sid. He gets excited at this time of year, and he plays his best. In my time here, he’s done it consistently year in and year out, regardless of what the outcome has been.”
Crosby realizes the outcome the Penguins want on Wednesday won’t be easily realized.
“We know we have a lot of work left,” Crosby said after Game 4 on Monday. “When you’re in a game like this, you know you’re going to see the other team’s best the next time. They’re a good hockey team. We know it’s going to be a big challenge going into New York.”