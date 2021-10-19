The Penguins knew it might be difficult to get their power play up and running in the early going this season, with Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin sidelined. Then Jake Guentzel and Bryan Rust were subtracted from the lineup at times.
With so much shuffling and some unfamiliarity through training camp and into the regular season, it’s no surprise the Penguins were only 2-of-12 on their power play entering Tuesday’s game against the Dallas Stars at PPG Paints Arena.
Kris Letang is the only regular from last season’s top unit to play every game.
“Power play is a question of repetition,” he recently explained. “You have to do a lot of reps during the practices. And obviously the game is the best test. But you try to understand what [positions] other people on the ice like to be in.”
For example, does Evan Rodrigues prefer shooting one-timers off his front or back foot? Or does Jeff Carter like to get the puck on the move or at a standstill? Kasperi Kapanen, Danton Heinen and Jason Zucker have also gotten mixed in.
“You try to learn different tendencies for different players,” said Letang, who had 226 career points on the power play entering Tuesday. “As you get more practice and games you start feeling better and you get a better read off each other.”
So it’s probably no coincidence that both their power-play goals came in Thursday’s 5-4 loss at Florida, when they briefly had three of their top five options available. Then Rust was lost for multiple weeks early in the third period of that game.
Entering Tuesday’s action, the Penguins ranked 18th in the league in zone-entry success rate on the power play, per Sportlogiq. And they were down in the twenties in passes completed to the slot and offensive-zone possession time. That all makes sense given how sparingly certain quintets have played together.
“With some of the injuries that we’ve had, we’ve had to move new people into spots and there’s always a feeling-out process,” coach Mike Sullivan said.
But Sullivan does see positives so far from his Penguins, who last season had the NHL’s fourth-ranked power play. He believes they are working hard and chasing after loose pucks, and he likes that they have had a shooting mentality.
“Usually when that occurs, opportunity presents itself. If that first shot doesn’t go in, you can create off of it. So I think we’re doing that pretty well,” he said.
Matheson is back
Defenseman Mike Matheson will make his season debut Tuesday after he missed the first three games with a lingering lower-body injury. It’s the second season in a row in which he was sidelined early on, something he said is frustrating.
“It’s not easy. It’s one of the things I definitely spoke about a lot through last year and it kind of feels like I’ve been here before,” he said. “But the team has been playing great and that helps for sure, to be able to see them doing well.”
So what’s the key to not disrupting that rhythm when you rejoin the lineup?
“I think just not trying to do too much. ... You kind of have to set your expectations differently in the sense that there’s some plays that you see when you’ve been playing for three weeks straight that you might not see in your first game back,” Matheson said. “And so simplifying is really important in that sense.”
Heinen goes
to space
Heinen is one of six players in Penguins history to score a goal in each of his first three games with the team. His shot surely stands out. But his ability to get himself into prime scoring position at 5-on-5 has allowed the winger to unleash it.
He took a team-high nine shots from the slot in his first three games, per Sportlogiq. That was two more than Carter, his center, who was second. Heinen had five scoring chances off the forecheck and two each off the rush and forecheck.
“I just think it’s indicative of his scoring ability,” Sullivan said. “He’s got a real good shot. He’s got a dangerous shot. He can beat goalies with velocity. It’s accurate. ... I also think Danton’s a guy that can score in different ways. In this early part of this season, he’s shown that he can score when he gets time and space.”
Carter takes
the lead
With Crosby and Malkin sidelined, Carter is one of three players who has worn an “A” in their absence, along with Letang and Brian Dumoulin. Given that Carter joined the team in April, it’s noteworthy he is filling in as an alternate captain.
“Guys are following in his footsteps right now,” Letang said of Carter. “He’s a really great guy. Guys want to be around him off the ice, at dinners or when we’re just hanging out. They want to be around him and listen to his stories.”
Carter, 36, was an alternate captain with the Los Angeles Kings before arriving via trade. The two-time Cup-winner scored his 400th career goal Thursday.