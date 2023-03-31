A woeful defensive effort during a 7-4 loss to the Red Wings on Tuesday necessitated a change by coach Mike Sullivan.
Skating in his first game since returning from an upper-body injury, Jeff Petry was initially partnered with Brian Dumoulin. But after Detroit poured in three first-period goals, Sullivan elected to make a switch, putting Petry with Pierre-Olivier Joseph and Dumoulin with Kris Letang, in the hopes of getting more reliable defensive results from some balanced pairings.
“It’s something that we talked about after that first period in Detroit,” Petry said. “We weren’t good enough in front of our nets.”
During Friday afternoon’s practice at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, Petry and Joseph were partnered again during line rushes, just as they were in the Penguins’ bounce-back defensive showing that led to a 2-0 victory against the Nashville Predators on Thursday night at PPG Paints Arena.
Tristan Jarry’s 28-save performance certainly didn’t hurt, but Sullivan was pleased with how his defensemen responded.
“We juggle the combinations just to try to get more balance and get a little bit more reliability back there. I think it’s worked,” Sullivan said. “We put [Dumoulin] back with [Letang], obviously, and we moved [Joseph] with [Petry] and I think it’s stabilized the group back there. At least, that’s how we felt in watching them perform.”
The advanced statistics back Sullivan’s comments. The Joseph-Petry pairing, in particular, has thrived in the last 23 minutes and change of 5-on-5 ice time. The Penguins have yielded two goals against scoring one with Joseph and Petry on the ice, but the team’s been expected to score 2.33 goals while allowing 1.01, per Natural Stat Trick.
It’s certainly a small sample size, but there’s precedent of successful results to lean upon that back up the early returns. During a good chunk of November, Joseph and Petry skated together, a time frame in which both the advanced analytics and on-ice results checked out in their favor.
In some ways, it’s an unlikely pairing, the 23-year-old Joseph in the midst of his first full NHL campaign and the 35-year-old Petry in his 13th season. But Sullivan thinks the two defensemen at differing stages in their respective careers tend to bring out their best.
“Both [Joseph] and [Petry] are complementary of one another. They’re both pretty mobile guys. They can both make all the passes,” Sullivan said. “I think [Petry’s] size and strength helps [Joseph], especially down low in the defensive zone, at the net front, things of that nature. And I think [Joseph’s] mobility helps [Petry] a little bit.”
Of course, the chief reason Joseph and Petry are together these days is due to the Penguins’ cluster of banged-up defensemen. Joseph’s usual partner, Jan Rutta, remains sidelined. So too is Petry’s in Marcus Pettersson. Both are out with lower-body injuries. Dmitry Kulikov is still on long-term injured reserve, too, just like Pettersson.
Rutta did return to practice for the first time since suffering his injury, sporting a white non-contact sweater and taking part in line rushes. He did not take part in power-play drills, but Sullivan was pleased to have Rutta, whose next step for getting back into the lineup that he’s been absent from since Mar. 16 is to be a full-contact participant at practice.
“The fact that he’s joined the team is really encouraging,” Sullivan said. “I thought he looked pretty good for not seeing him here with the team for a little while.”
Pettersson, meanwhile, got some work on the Penguins’ additional rink during the full-squad practice, suggesting he’s moving further along in his rehab process.
“We’re hopeful it won’t be too long here where he joins the team,” Sullivan said. “He’s making progress. We’re encouraged by it, and we’re looking forward to getting him back with the team.”
In the meantime, though, Sullivan will have to continue working with the defensemen that he does have at his disposal, which means the partnership of Joseph and Petry will stick unless the Penguins coach elects to shake things up again. That deployment certainly comes with its risks, as evidenced by a Joseph miscue in which he unsuccessfully tried to catch a Nashville clearance, leading to a breakaway chance for the Predators’ Kiefer Sherwood that Jarry put an end to.
“Obviously, mistakes happen. We talk about it at the bench and then park it there and move on,” Petry said of his pairing with Joseph. “For us, if it’s going to be something moving forward, just got to make sure that we’re on the same page, continuing to grow game in and game out.”
But for the most part, the union of Joseph and Petry has come with more benefits than drawbacks so far, much to Sullivan’s pleasure as his team continues to operate down a few defensemen for the time being.
“We’ve liked the pair since we put them together,” Sullivan said. “We’ll see how it goes moving forward.”
Around the boards
The Penguins made a minor acquisition Friday afternoon, dealing forward Judd Caulfield to the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for defenseman Thimo Nickl. A 21-year-old, Nickl was a fourth-round draft pick by the Ducks back in 2020.
The native of Klagenfurt, Austria, has spent the 2022-23 campaign with AIK of HockeyAllsvenskan, a professional league in Sweden. Nickl has spent parts of three seasons in HockeyAllsvenskan, racking up two goals and 16 assists in the process.
Caulfield, a fifth-round draft pick by the Penguins in 2019, just wrapped up his fourth season playing for the University of North Dakota. He’s notched 29 goals and 33 assists across 133 games at the collegiate level.