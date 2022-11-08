It looks as if the Penguins will have a drastically different lineup today when they try to snap their seven-game losing streak down in Washington, D.C.
If the combos the Penguins showed Tuesday stick, Marcus Pettersson will replace Brian Dumoulin on the top defense pair, young blue-liner Pierre-Olivier Joseph will also get a promotion and Kasperi Kapanen will be a healthy scratch — replaced by Filip Hallander, who was called up from the American Hockey League.
Jeff Carter and Josh Archibald also appear poised to return from their injuries on Wednesday against the Capitals. Teddy Blueger could remain out, though.
One thing Sullivan did not tinker with was the top half of his forward group.
Bryan Rust is still skating on the top line with Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel. But the rest of the lineup was shuffled prior to a showdown with the rival Capitals.
“When we’re in a losing streak, maybe just change a few things to get a better result,” said Jan Rutta, who was Brian Dumoulin’s defense partner at the practice. “We’ve just got to stay on the path that we’re on and trust in the process.”
In recent practices, coach Mike Sullivan has turned to some of his old tricks in an effort to shake the Penguins out of their perplexing early-season funk.
At one practice last week, he had the lefties and righties switch sticks, something he did in 2019 to try to lighten the mood during their first-round sweep against the New York Islanders. On Sunday, the power play practiced 5-on-0. Sullivan does that a few times a season when his stars aren’t shooting often enough.
With the Penguins off the ice Monday, the coach had new assignments waiting for them when they returned to UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex on Tuesday.
Most significant was Sullivan splitting up Kris Letang and his longtime partner.
Dumoulin’s play has declined the last couple of seasons, perhaps due to age and a few significant lower-body injuries in years past.
It carried into this season. Both he and Letang haven’t played up to expectations in the first dozen games.
Letang absolutely shoulders some of the blame. He has had several high-profile giveaways, and he has been caught out of position while chasing the action at both ends of the ice. He has put his partner in challenging situations at times.
Dumoulin, however, has been unable to erase the mistakes of Letang and other teammates like he could in his prime. He has often been a half-step behind the play. And entering Tuesday, only two NHL players had been on the ice for more goals against. The Penguins have been out-scored 23-11 with Dumoulin on the ice.
To his credit, Dumoulin holds himself accountable, both publicly and privately.
“We have high expectations of him. And no one has higher expectations than himself,” Sullivan said. “One of the things that we always admire about Dumo ... is that he takes ownership of his own game and takes responsibility for trying to bring his very best. And there’s no doubt that I know he will work through it.”
On the third pair, Dumoulin would get a chance to work through it while getting fewer minutes against elite competition with a new, defense-first partner in Rutta.
Meanwhile, Pettersson is poised to get a bump in ice time and responsibility.
He started last season strong but lulled in the second half. Sullivan made him a healthy scratch multiple times. But when Pettersson is on top of his game — which he is right now — he is an effective defender who doesn’t act carelessly with the puck.
“Marcus has been one of our more consistent defensemen this year,” Sullivan said. “He’s just a real reliable, trustworthy defenseman on both sides of the puck.”
Pettersson has played just over 71 minutes with Letang at 5-on-5 in Pettersson’s five years in Pittsburgh, per Natural Stat Trick. The results have been mixed.
“I know he has such an offensive upside. I know that. I’ll just try to be steady next to him and play my game,” Pettersson said. “And hopefully it turns out well.”
Joseph and Jeff Petry partnered up on the second pair at Tuesday’s practice. Both like to jump into the fray offensively, so that dynamic will also be of interest.
Up front, Carter is likely to return Wednesday after he missed the last three losses with a lower-body injury. The veteran was coy about his status after centering the third line at practice. Brock McGinn and Danton Heinen were his wingers.
Hallander, recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Monday, slotted into the fourth line. Kapanen, invisible again in recent games, skated with the extra players.
Sullivan had praise for how Hallander, 22, played in the AHL this season. Hallander is a responsible forward who could help the NHL’s 26th-ranked penalty kill.
“He does a lot of the little things that I think add up to winning,” the coach said.
That is meaningful with the team stuck in its longest losing streak since 2006.
Will all of these lineup changes spark the Penguins to a much-needed victory?
Their most veteran player is confident they are close to turning things around.
“One thing that we’re talking about is just consistency through the whole game, you know? But I think we’re building,” Carter said. “I think we’re getting back to where we need to be. We’ve still got some work to do. But we’ll get there.”