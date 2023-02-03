Ahead of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft, Bryan Rust, then an 18-year-old forward out of Pontiac, Mich., was described in part as follows by Hockey’s Future, a website dedicated to the coverage of NHL prospects:
“Rust plays a high motor game that allows him to be effective in many different assignments all over the ice.”
As far as being “effective in many different assignments all over the ice,” Rust, now 30 years old and in his ninth season with the Penguins, has lived up to that projection.
For the majority of his NHL career, he has served as a top-six forward for the Penguins, regularly skating with the likes of Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin.
Rust has been a regular on the Penguins’ power play for several years, logging a career-high 206 minutes and 25 seconds on the man-advantage last season, per Natural Stat Trick, in addition to setting career-bests in power-play goals (9) and assists (12).
What makes Rust unique is that he also is utilized as a penalty killer, something he specialized in dating back to his collegiate career at Notre Dame and earlier.
As Rust put it himself: “I’ve penalty-killed for as long as I can remember.”
Of the Penguins’ current corps of top-six forwards — Crosby, Malkin, Rickard Rakell, Jake Guentzel, Jason Zucker and Rust — he is the only player routinely used on both the power play and penalty kill.
This season, Rust has logged 131 shifts on the power play compared to 120 penalty-killing shifts, per Natural Stat Trick.
Up and down the team’s roster, Jeff Carter (102 power-play shifts, 116 penalty-kill shifts) and Kasperi Kapanen (48 power-play shifts, 39 penalty-kill shifts) are the only other forwards who are deployed on both special teams units.
As the Penguins progress through All-Star Weekend, the penalty kill remains one of the more dependable facets of their overall game, currently ranking 11th in the NHL at 81.1%.
From a penalty killer’s perspective, a fair degree of their ability to be effective stems from reading opposing players.
For Rust, having racked up plenty of time on the power play over the years, it translates to obvious advantages when he is plugged back into the penalty kill, which has been the case for him this season in particular.
“On the (penalty kill), you have guys that are great at blocking shots and have great sticks,” defenseman Kris Letang said. “But when you have a guy that plays also on the power play, he kind of knows what the play can be. He knows what to read. He knows where it’s tough to keep control when there’s pressure (and uses) his speed, his stick (and) his hockey sense.”
So far this season, Rust has played 61 minutes, 42 seconds on the penalty kill, which already is his most since 2019-20.
“He earned his way into this league by being a real good penalty killer,” coach Mike Sullivan said of Rust. “We took him away from the penalty kill there for a period of time over the last couple years because he was on the first power play and playing in the top six.
“We were trying to manage his minutes and workload. That was why we took him off the penalty kill in the first place, but the reality is he’s one of our best penalty killers.”
Over the last four seasons, Rust’s special teams role with the Penguins has shifted to power play first, penalty kill second.
With 20-plus goals in three straight seasons, Rust has firm credentials as an offensive producer.
That said, Rust’s numbers this season (11 goals, 19 assists) through 49 games are without question lower than usual and further disappointing considering he signed a six-year, $30.75-million contract worth $5.125 million annually (per Cap Friendly) in May of 2022.
Given what he’s already proven as far as contributing goals and assists in the past, in addition to the paycheck he’ll command in Pittsburgh for the foreseeable future, Rust will continue to be expected to regularly produce.
But here and now, he’s happy to be chipping in on the penalty kill.
“It’s something that I do take pride in,” Rust said. “It’s something that’s been a foundation of my game — defensive responsibility — and being a guy who’s produced a little bit of offense, I can think more like those power play guys. I think it might give me a little bit of an advantage on the (penalty kill).”