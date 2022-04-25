As the NHL’s 2018 recipient of the Masterton Trophy, Brian Boyle knows better than almost anyone else what the award means.
During that trying season with the New Jersey Devils, Boyle was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia. While he conquered cancer and fought through an NHL season, his oldest son, Declan, was simultaneously battling his own health scare that required more than a dozen jaw surgeries.
“That was a tough, tough year obviously for a number of different reasons,” Boyle said.
Thankfully, those medical concerns are in the past. But the same criteria the league uses to award the Masterton — perseverance and dedication to hockey — still remains visible within the veteran forward.
For that, Boyle has been recognized by the Pittsburgh chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers Association as the Penguins nominee for the league-wide award. But this time — after earning a roster spot via camp tryout and juggling the challenges of a family many states away — it’s for many different reasons.
Let’s start with training camp.
The hockey world more or less told Boyle he was done with the game in 2020-21. He failed to catch on with any of the 30-plus teams last year and had to find creative ways just to stay in shape.
Refusing to retire until he was ready, Boyle joined the Penguins in training camp with no contract and no promise of a roster spot, let alone regular playing time.
“I think you just have to have that belief in yourself,” Boyle said. “If you don’t, the league is too hard. Guys are too good. I think that’s step one. You really have to believe in yourself. You have to commit to something and trust that you can do it.”
In the preseason, it was fair to question: Would Boyle even make it to Game 1? But as the Penguins searched for center depth during Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin’s injury absences, the question eventually became: What would they have done without him?
Boyle, who turned 37 in December, firmly established himself as a reliable penalty killer, a dominant faceoff man and a team-first player willing to accept a role in the bottom six — or occasionally even in the press box as a healthy scratch.
Coach Mike Sullivan, who coached Boyle during his rookie season with the Rangers, knew the character player he was bringing into the dressing room and expected he’d be a valuable veteran voice of leadership.
“He’s lived up to all of those expectations and then some,” Sullivan said. “We didn’t anticipate he would score 10-plus goals for us. That’s a credit to Brian and how hard he’s worked to maintain his game at a high level.”
While professionally Boyle has met — and exceeded — expectations, he’s also been asked to juggle unique challenges in his personal life.
With his wife, Lauren, pregnant with the couple’s third child early in the season, the Boyle family made the decision that they would stay in the Boston area through the duration of the one-year contract. That meant months removed from Boyle’s son, Declan, who will turn 7 years old in May and his daughter, Bella, who will be 5 next month.
It also set the stage for a rushed trip to the hospital to witness the birth of their third child.
At a practice in early January, Boyle got word from Lauren that she was going into labor. With nothing more than the clothes on his back, Boyle raced to the airport. At 3:22 p.m., Boyle walked into the delivery room in Boston. Just 11 minutes later, at 3:33 p.m., the Boyles welcomed their third child, Callum, into the world.
“This year has hasn’t been easy by any stretch,” Boyle said. “Being away from the people I love the most in the whole world isn’t easy. It’s hard for them and it’s hard for me.
“We’ve been so blessed. I am so lucky to have a wife that understands and that pushes me to follow my dreams and chase the Stanley Cup. Parents that are supportive people. Siblings that help back home... It’s rewarding to see how many people are invested in this with me.”
While all this time away from his kids has been tough, it’s also come with a bit of a silver lining.
Boyle’s son, Declan, is now at the age where he understands who his father is. (Even though Crosby is still his favorite player.) He’s also at the point where he’s beginning to develop his own passion for the game.
So even though they’re physically distant, the game is bringing a father and son closer together.
“Every time I walk in the door, he won’t even let me give my wife a hug and kiss,” Boyle said. “He wants to play. And it’s always hockey. And if it’s raining outside, it’s mini-sticks. And if he gets tired of that, it’s Xbox and it’s [the NHL video game]. He loves the game. He watches. He has the Penguins app on his iPad. He watches postgame interviews.
“It’s incredible. It really is. It is so rewarding for me to see that.”