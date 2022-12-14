Following the Pittsburgh Penguins’ morning practice Wednesday at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry, coach Mike Sullivan relayed an unfortunate pair of injury updates regarding defenseman Jeff Petry and forward Jason Zucker.
With Petry, who was placed on long-term injured reserve and must miss at least 10 games and 24 days on the NHL calendar retroactive to Dec. 11, the Penguins had braced for an absence on the blue line.
But Sullivan shared Wednesday that Petry undisclosed upper-body injury is going to be “longer-term.”
The first date Petry would be eligible to return is Jan. 8, when the Penguins play at Arizona.
In his place, the Penguins recalled Mark Friedman from Wilkes-Barre-Scranton on Tuesday. Friedman, 26, played 26 games with the Penguins last season, but before 2021-22, had appeared in only 16 NHL games in a span of three seasons with Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, which drafted him in 2014.
Zucker, who briefly left the Penguins’ game Monday evening against Dallas in the second period but returned to the bench by the third, was absent from practice Wednesday.
Per Sullivan, Zucker is “week-to-week” with a lower-body injury, depriving the Penguins of a reliable top-six forward who has contributed six goals and 14 assists playing alongside Evgeni Malkin on the second line.
Neither Zucker nor Petry will travel with the Penguins on their road trip to Florida and Carolina this week.
Sullivan said neither player will require surgery.
Along with Friedman, forward Drew O’Connor was recalled from Wilkes-Barre-Scranton on Tuesday.
Naturally, the absences of Petry and Zucker led to a bit of a shakeup on the Penguins’ lines and defensive pairings. Danton Heinen skated with Malkin and Bryan Rust on the second line.
On defense, Marcus Pettersson paired with Kris Letang, Brian Dumoulin with Jan Rutta and Friedman slotted in with P.O Joseph. Defenseman Chad Ruhwedel skated with O’Connor on a fourth pairing.
Crosby, Letang, Malkin, Guentzel and Rakell manned the Penguins’ first power play unit with Joseph, Carter, Kapanen, Heinen and Rust comprising the second unit.
The Penguins’ penalty kill included Blueger, McGinn, Rutta and Dumoulin in the first group plus Pettersson, Poehling (subbing with Archibald), O’Connor (subbing with Friedman) and Ruhwedel forming the second squad.