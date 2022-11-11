TORONTO — Don’t mess with a winner.
That has been Mike Sullivan’s motto for years. It’s also a line of thinking the Penguins coach will carry into Friday’s game against the Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena.
One made possible because Jan Rutta and Pierre Olivier-Joseph — who were both evaluated for injuries after Wednesday’s 4-1 victory at Washington — have apparently avoided any serious issues.
Both Rutta and Joseph took part in Friday’s morning skate and are poised to remain in the lineup.
“I feel good, ready to take on Toronto,” Rutta said. “I’m fortunate that it was nothing serious and I can be in the lineup again.”
Rutta was evaluated for an upper-body injury after absorbing a vicious hit from Alex Ovechkin behind the Penguins net. It wasn’t dirty, but it was violent and involved Rutta’s head because he was skating with his head down.
Asked if he had any comment on Ovechkin’s hit, Rutta joked, “Sometimes you have to get off the tracks, right?”
It’s less clear what happened to Joseph, who was evaluated for a lower-body injury. He left after taking just one shift in the second period. Skating on a second pair alongside Jeff Petry, Joseph had been playing some of his best hockey when he exited Wednesday’s game.
Rutta and Joseph avoiding injuries means that the Penguins defense will remain intact against a talented Maple Leafs team that has gone 5-1-1 on home ice this season. Furthermore, the Maple Leafs have won six of their last eight games here against the Penguins.
Facing the tall task of stopping Toronto’s big guns — John Tavares has a team-high eight goals and sits one shy of 400 for his career, while Auston Mathews has six markers this season — will be Casey DeSmith, who turned aside 24 of the 25 shots he faced against the Capitals.
It’s not a terribly surprising decision. DeSmith started against the Canadiens in the Penguins’ third game of the season, and this means Tristan Jarry will get them Saturday night at Bell Centre. It also allows the Penguins to try and build on their solid effort against the Capitals.
While Sullivan said his lineup would be a game-time decision, Teddy Blueger and Kasperi Kapanen did not take line rushes during Friday’s skate, an indication both will be out.
Blueger has not yet played this season. Kapanen will be a healthy scratch for the second straight game.
Chad Ruhwedel and Mark Friedman, recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Friday morning, appear to be the scratches on defense.