Pedro Alvarez was definitely not short on experience, both good and bad, during a nine-year career. The No. 2 overall draft pick in 2008, Alvarez made his MLB debut at age 23 in 2010. He hit 36 home runs in 2013, tied for the most in the National League, and committed 15 more errors than anybody else from 2012-14 (79 total).
It's that body of work, the ups and downs, the incredible power mixed with high strikeout totals and throwing issues, that helped inform Alvarez's decision to take an exploratory job in player development on the Milwaukee Brewers' baseball operations staff.
"When you have the chance to experience all these things, it's another way to empathize with somebody and recognize some things they're going through, letting people know this can happen and there's a way out," Alvarez said in a phone interview with the Post-Gazette on Wednesday.
"I think this job will be a good way for me to grow as a person. I know my biggest motivator is to be a resource, not only to players but coaches and front office members, as well."
The new job, which was announced earlier this month, will take Alvarez to a few different places. On some days, he will spend time learning more about scouting or analytics. Others could include on-field work or sports psychology.
The idea, Alvarez emphasized, is to grasp "how the whole operation works."
"Me being a completist, if you're trying to create a winning culture and be part of a winning culture, I think it behooves you to know how it works altogether," Alvarez said.
There will also be guardrails set up for Alvarez to reassess what he likes or doesn't like, and where maybe he finds he has more or less of a gift when it comes to influencing younger players.
Among the things Alvarez most looks forward to doing is something that also has a hook into his own playing career: having open conversations with players.
Maybe because it was his professional livelihood tied to how accurate (or not) his throws to first base were, Alvarez wasn't always terribly interested in dissecting what was happening. The whole thing felt confrontational.
But as he's gotten older and applied a different lens to some of his struggles, Alvarez wants to make it more OK to talk about slumps or why someone might be having trouble with a particular skill, even if it might be baffling to those on the outside.
"There are times as a player that you have perfectionist tendencies, and you want to do things the right way every single time," Alvarez said. "It took me a bunch of years to kind of realize that maybe that's not the right school of thought. As you get older, you want to shorten those states where you have slumps.
"I look at it like this: Why go through five years of these things when maybe someone who has been there before can tell you, 'Hey, this is my thought process. It took me this amount of time.' Now it might take that player two years instead of five. It's shortening those times in which you can make the proper adjustments to propel yourself in your career."
None of that is to say that Alvarez harbors any negative memories of Pittsburgh or his time with the Pirates. In fact, it's the exact opposite.
Asked about some of his favorite memories, Alvarez first cited the clubhouse and relationships built with Andrew McCutchen, Josh Harrison, Russell Martin and others.
"We were big underdogs all the time," Alvarez said. "No one expected us to win."
Alvarez grew noticeably excited talking about the 2013 NL wild card game and the back-to-back walk-off wins over the Cardinals that highlighted the 2015 playoff chase.
"There are honestly so many good memories and so many great people that I got to share 'em with," Alvarez said.
Alvarez has been out of baseball since the Marlins released him on March 25, 2019, when he opted out of his minor league contract. He spent much of the pandemic soaking up some family time and also went back to Vanderbilt to finish his degree.
Taking a mix of in-person and remote classes, Alvarez finished the two required semesters to earn a degree in MHS — medicine, health and society.
"It's a way different perspective going back to school when you're older," Alvarez said. "You want to take the extra credit. You want to go to the extra study session. It was definitely a very neat experience for me. I'm glad I got the opportunity to do so."
And now, as Alvarez dips his toes into the post-playing world of professional baseball, education and perspective will remain two important parts of his job description.
"I know there are things I wish I could have done differently in my own career, and I think there's power in seeing someone who has maybe gone through the same things you're going through," Alvarez said. "Having that experience is a huge perk to being in the situation I'm in right now."