Beechview native Gary Stokan is in town this week on official business. The CEO and President of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl will attend the Pitt Athletics Hall of Fame dinner Friday night at Heinz Field and stick around for a scouting mission — Clemson vs. Pitt at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
Not only would he like to see Pitt reach his New Year’s Six bowl game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Dec. 30, he can envision a scenario in which the Panthers’ opponent would be Penn State.
“Wouldn’t it be tremendous to have Pitt and Penn State, who haven’t played since 2019 and aren’t scheduled to play again?” he said.
The historic matchup — the teams never have played in the postseason — will require several pieces to fit perfectly into the bowl puzzle, but Stokan said it’s possible.
“Both of them are right there,” he said.
If Pitt (5-1, 2-0) beats Clemson, it would have a clear path toward winning the ACC Coastal and a berth in the championship game. This season, the Orange Bowl, which typically gets an ACC team, will be a host for a College Football Playoff semifinal.
“I don’t know that the ACC champion will make it to top four and be in the semifinals,” Stokan said.
If the ACC champion is not in a semifinal, the Peach Bowl would be an alternate landing spot.
“The CFP selection committee will select geographically,” Stokan said. “We would more than likely get that ACC champ.”
What about Penn State (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten)?
“If Penn State were to win out, they would make it to the playoff,” Stokan said. “If they don’t win out and maybe have two losses, they still could be in the top 12 and possibly be an at-large in our game, based on the selection process.”
It’s something to ponder, but the Peach Bowl hasn’t featured an ACC/Big Ten matchup since N.C. State defeated Iowa, 28-23, in 1988.
An ACC team appeared in every Peach Bowl from 1992-2013, but there have been none from the conference in the past five games.
Still, Stokan won’t rule it out.
“I really like (Pitt’s) defense. They’re getting better,” said Stokan, who remembers walking up Cardiac Hill as a 7-year-old to watch Pitt play Notre Dame at Pitt Stadium. “And, obviously, what’s not to like about Kenny Pickett?
“Sitting here today, you could make a case for Pitt, Penn State possibly playing in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, depending on what the selection committee decides.
“That would be tremendous. We would empty Pennsylvania and we would all be in Georgia, and I would tell everybody to bring their Primanti Brothers sandwiches and Iron City Beer to Atlanta.”
And, for dessert, ice cream from the Creamery in State College.