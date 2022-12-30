Dior Johnson is back with the Pitt men’s basketball team but likely won’t play this season. That is actually the correct conclusion and decision based on his charges, and I would say “bravo” to Pitt for getting it right, but I am really confused as to exactly who made that decision.
When I first read the news Johnson would be able to return to the team and practice but will redshirt, I thought that was a really courageous decision on Heather Lyke and Jeff Capel’s part.
Johnson was charged with aggravated assault, strangulation, unlawful restraint, simple assault and false imprisonment on the evening of Oct. 6. According to the criminal complaint, Johnson was involved in a domestic dispute with a female who alleged he slapped, punched and pushed her face into the bed and made it hard for her to breathe.
The charges included two felonies, which were later dropped, and Johnson ended up pleading guilty to misdemeanors of simple assault and strangulation. I recognize the difference between felonies and misdemeanors, but those charges still aren’t meaningless or not worthy of punishment.
The easy thing to do would be to either kick him off the team or reinstate him, seeing as he could put the Panthers over the top and into the NCAA Tournament. The Panthers are close to an NCAA team without Johnson; with him, they probably take that next step.
The easy thing is not always the right thing, though, as kicking him off the team as opposed to giving him a second chance is not the right approach when dealing with an 18-year-old. There has to be consequences, no question, but at the end of the day, student-athletes are students first and it is the job of these institutions and especially these coaching staffs to mentor, guide, teach and instruct.
Capel could have dismissed Johnson. He probably would have found another place to play, but what would he have learned? Doing things this way enables Capel and his staff to mentor and guide Johnson as he matures and grows up through this time. Capel is a great role model for Johnson, and the hope is Johnson learns from his terrible decision-making and grows from it all.
Conversely, as I wrote, there has to be consequences, and I don’t think allowing Johnson to play this season would be the right decision, either. The nature and sensitivity of his charges, the fact he had to plead guilty and the fact there has to be consequences for actions like these dictate this kind of response.
There is no question he makes the Panthers better. He is the highest-rated player Capel has recruited, would give quality depth and add another dynamic offensive player.
So I was all set to give Capel, Lyke and Pitt all kinds of praise for handling this perfectly ...
... until I listened to his news conference and then read the quotes.
I’m confused as to what was actually decided and who decided it.
“It was a decision that I talked to him about,” Capel said. “It wasn’t my decision, but it was something that we talked through and felt like it was the best thing. ... It’s very hard when you haven’t played in almost three months to come back and be able to play. There’s a process. There’s a ramp-up, especially as you get to ACC play. It’s very hard. You risk injury.
“It was a process where our athletic director and I talked, ... met with [Johnson], felt good about where everything is right now and gave the kid another chance.”
Capel also said he consulted his team, which I found to be a little bizarre but I did understand his sentiment in that he wanted the other players to know what he was thinking.
“I wanted to get their thoughts on it, and I really appreciated their thoughts,” he said.
I certainly am going to give Capel the benefit of the doubt here and assume it was the decision of Lyke and the administration to have Johnson sit out this year. I would hope that was the decision, but if you listen to what was said, it was like this was a mutual decision, as if Johnson had some say in it all.
If that’s the case, if Johnson, who had been suspended since early October when charges were brought against him, had the option to start playing games but wanted to preserve a season and opted to redshirt, then this is all a dog-and-pony show and nobody is learning anything.
I can’t believe that is the case, but I have to entertain it based on what was said. Johnson should not have had the choice to play. It should have been very clear to him that he needed to take this year to sit out, learn from his mistakes, mature a little and prove he is going to become a productive member of Pitt’s student body.
As I said, I will give the benefit of the doubt that Johnson didn’t have the choice, mostly because nothing about Johnson’s background would suggest he would choose to sit out on his own.
Johnson attended nine different high schools. He committed to two other schools before committing to Pitt.
That tells me he hasn’t always gotten — or listened to — the best advice from adults. I would also say, looking at that resume, there is probably a good chance he either transfers at the end of the year or declares for the NBA draft — and that is all the more reason for him to have to sit out.
This is a critical point in Johnson’s life and a critical year for him. I hope, for his sake, he absorbs everything Capel is going to teach him about basketball and, more importantly, about life. It can be a great year of growth and maturity, and if that’s the case, then Capel and Lyke will have fulfilled their duty to try to mentor student-athletes and mold them into productive citizens.