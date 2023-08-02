Here’s the type of player the Steelers added to their secondary when they brought in eight-time Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Peterson:
He even helps the offfensive guys.
“If he breaks up one of my passes, he comes to me and tells me why he was able to do it,” quarterback Mitch Trubisky said. “He’s trying to help me.”
Peterson has foiled — not helped — a lot of quarterbacks in his 12 seasons in the NFL, 10 of which were spent with the Arizona Cardinals. And the Steelers are hoping he continues to disrupt and frustrate even more quarterbacks in the diversified role they have planned for him in their defense.
Along the way, it will be an added bonus to have an elite player such as Peterson impart some of the insight and wisdom he learned in his decorated career to the Steelers’ young cornerbacks, in particular Joey Porter Jr.
But the Steelers didn’t sign him to a two-year, $14 million contract in free agency merely to be a mentor.
“Throughout the spring, coach ( Mike Tomlin) introduced the idea to me that he kind of wants me like the wild card of the defense in the secondary — playing a little nickel, dime and safety occasionally,” Peterson said. “That’s all starting to come to fruition.”
In other words, it will be a rare instance to see Peterson lined on the outside in the Steelers defense and attempt to single cover a wide receiver, running with his back to the quarterback.
Rather, they will try to deploy him where Peterson has his eyes in the backfield and use his instincts to make plays on the ball.
It is a welcome role for Peterson, who, at age 33, understands his considerable skills are not what they were when he was the fifth overall pick in the 2011 draft. Or when he made the Pro Bowl his first eight seasons in the league.
“The guys at practice, they see me at numerous positions each and every day,” Peterson said following a morning practice at Saint Vincent College. “I just love the opportunity coach has given me to be a ballplayer instead of just a cornerback, a guy that just goes and guards that one guy and is forgotten about the rest of the game.
“Now I feel like I’m really, really into the game plan, week in and week out, and have an opportunity to really flourish with my athletic ability.”
After Peterson had seven interceptions and 16 passes defenses his second season with the Cardinals — both career highs — quarterbacks started ignoring his side of the field and were reluctant to challenge him. He still had 18 interceptions in the next eight seasons but never had the type of numbers he enjoyed in 2012, when he also had a league-high five fumble recoveries.
That, though, changed in 2022 when he had the second-best statistical season of his career — five interceptions and 15 passes defensed — with the Minnesota Vikings. Peterson originally signed with the Vikings after the 2020 season.
“That showed I can still play at a high level,” Peterson said. “You hear guys talking about, ‘Oh, he’s getting old.’ But before last year, I was getting 68 targets a season. It’s hard to make plays on 68 targets a season. Last year, I believe I was up in the 80s target range and came out with five interceptions.
“I just need the ball to be thrown my way. I want to continue to see not only how much I still have left in the tank, but I want to continue to pad these stats.”
Amazingly, Peterson had never missed a game due to injury in 11 of his 12 NFL seasons, starting 184 games but missing six in 2019 due to a suspension.
In addition to his multiple Pro Bowl appearances, he was named first-team All-Pro in 2011, 2013 and 2015 and was named to the NFL’s All-Decade team of the 2010s.
He was a rare athlete who combined size (6-foot-1, 220 pounds at the time) with speed and athleticism.
That’s what he sees with Porter (6-2, 196) and seventh-round pick Cory Trice Jr. (6-3, 215), who unfortunately sustained a season-ending leg injury Tuesday.
There is little doubt the Steelers had combating the Cincinnati Bengals’ big receivers, Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, in mind when they drafted those two.
“When I came into the league, little corners were still in,” Peterson said. “Guys 5-foot-8, 5-foot-9, those guys were still eligible to be cornerbacks. But now, the way these receivers are created and how good these quarterbacks are, now you need a bit more size and athletic ability.
“Back in the day, if receivers were too big, they couldn’t move well. Now, football has changed. Receivers are getting bigger, receivers are getting faster. If you want to be able to guard those guys, you have to get bigger corners, more athletic corners. That’s where the game has changed the most as a defensive back. The body structure guys are looking for are much bigger than they were back in the day.”
Peterson is hoping to do more than just tell his teammates. He is hoping to show them.