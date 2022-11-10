Last year, Pitt beat Virginia in an offensive shootout between Kenny Pickett and Cavaliers quarterback Brennan Armstrong when the Panthers clinched the ACC Coastal division. This year, neither team is in the running to win the division, and only Virginia has its quarterback still on the roster. But Armstrong hasn’t had the same production as last year, when he threw 31 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He has 10 interceptions this year, but only six touchdown passes in nine games.
He’s still the focal point of the Cavaliers’ offense, as he leads his team with 417 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns, but he’s not the same threat he was last year. Now, Pitt has to show that for a second week in a row, it can contain a mobile quarterback from extending plays. That’s been a problem that’s contributed to all three of the Panthers’ ACC losses this season.
“You hopefully learn from prior mistakes,” Narduzzi said about defending quarterback runs in his Thursday press conference from UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. “Whether it’s North Carolina or Louisville — when their longest run was a play that Calijah [Kancey] got tackled on the right sideline. But we have to go make plays and do your job. That’s what it comes down to. When guys start to press and try to do something new — I think they learned [not to do that as much] last week. When you start to think about, ‘I have to go out and make a play,’ things collapse.”
Pitt allowed each of Georgia Tech’s Jeff Sims, Louisville’s Malik Cunningham, and North Carolina’s Drake Maye to use their legs in key situations. Simms rushed for 81 yards and a touchdown, Cunningham for 46 yards, and Maye for 61 yards. Each of those quarterbacks made plays with their legs in key situations that either extended drives or scored points in losses that have sunk the Panthers’ ACC championship hopes.
But against Syracuse’s backup quarterback Carlos Del Rio-Wilson, who had averaged 6.5 and 5.5 yards per rush in prior contests this season, the Panthers kept the Orange quarterback to just half a yard per carry on 14 rushes. That, plus the team’s shutting down of ACC star running back Sean Tucker last week, was encouraging for Narduzzi.
“Obviously our run defense has gotten a lot better,” he said. “The West Virginia game, I thought we were awful that game compared to where we are now. We have young linebackers that needed game experience and someone was scheming against them. We’ve gotten a lot better there.”
But despite Virginia ranking 10th in the ACC with 366.3 total yards per game, the Cavaliers have also improved as the season has continued, with over 400 total yards in two of their last three games, a feat they’d only achieved once prior in the season.
“Put the tape on,” Narduzzi said of Virginia. “If you look at the yards they’ve gained throughout the year, they’ve gotten more productive. They’ve had turnover issues that have made them less efficient. Take those turnovers out, and they’re explosive on offense. A year ago, they had the most talented receiver-tight end group we faced.”
Narduzzi sees his improved defense as a counter to Virginia’s improved offense, but he also sees his offense as the unit that could tip the scales in an ACC contest. That hasn’t happened since Israel Abanikanda — who Narduzzi says he “thinks” is playing Saturday at noon against Virginia — set a Pitt record for 320 rushing yards and tied another record for six rushing touchdowns against Virginia Tech.
“We’ve improved our run game from a year ago,” Narduzzi said about Pitt. “Our pass game continues to improve after we had inconsistency at quarterback. I think we started out pretty good out of camp against West Virginia and Tennessee. But then we had a hurt quarterback and we never got back in the groove. We started running it more and we liked the run. Kedon [Slovis] has been as sharp as he’s been, and he’s had another really good week in practice.”
The Panthers have waited all season for Slovis to improve, and it just hasn’t happened in a game yet. Even against North Carolina, which ranked at the bottom of every major defensive category in the ACC, Slovis didn’t put together a complete game. Now the Panthers face a Cavaliers team whose 149.2 rushing yards allowed per game rank 11th in the ACC and 204 passing yards per game rank third.
If Pitt is going to get its first winning streak against ACC opponents this season, it will have to come at the hands of its own run game — and its defense stopping Armstrong both on the ground and in the air.