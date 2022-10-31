When Pat Narduzzi reviewed the game film of his team’s 42-24 loss Saturday evening on the road to North Carolina, the eighth-year head coach said there wasn’t much he was displeased with ... until the recording reached the final 15 minutes of action.
For the second straight week, Narduzzi’s team entered the fourth quarter on the road with a lead. His group left the field of play having lost by double-digits in both contests. In Saturday’s case, the Panthers were outscored by the Tar Heels 21-0 in the final period due to a series of errors that still has Narduzzi puzzled.
“We’ve got to find a way to finish it,” Narduzzi said Monday afternoon during his media availability. “We’re changing things up in practice this week. We’ve let two fourth quarters get by us in the last few weeks — historically, I think we’ve been a pretty good fourth-quarter team. So is that something we’re doing? Is that something the other team is doing? The other team is a good fourth-quarter team, and both of them were on the road in a good atmosphere, so, as a coach, you never know what to attribute it to.”
However, as he continued to speak, Narduzzi indicated that he had a decent idea when it came to Saturday’s collapse. The head coach pointed out that the Tar Heels’ final three drives of the night all started in Pitt territory. And a further look into the numbers tells even more.
None of the 36 offensive snaps in Saturday’s fourth quarter between Pitt and North Carolina took place on the Tar Heels’ end of the field. After allowing Drake Maye and Co. to march down and take a 28-24 lead early in the final period, Pitt’s offense responded by going three-and-out, fumbling, and then turning the ball over on downs in its final three possessions.
North Carolina responded to the three-and-out and the fumble with a pair of touchdowns and then iced the game by running out the clock after stopping Pitt on fourth down in its final possession.
When reviewing what went wrong, Narduzzi stuck with his initial takeaway during Saturday’s postgame press conference, citing the fumble from Israel Abanikanda as to when things truly began to slide away.
“It’s another turnover that ends up getting you beat fast,” Narduzzi said, “when you give them the ball in plus territory.”
However, when asked about the other two series, where Pitt gained just 19 yards in 11 plays, less clarity was provided.
“Hard for me to say exactly,” Narduzzi said. “... We just didn’t execute as well in the second half. I don’t know what it was. Did they over-execute? Did they play better? They batted down a couple balls. A little bit of everything. Again, more than one guy, I can tell you that.”
Same mentality
With hopes of defending its ACC title all but gone, Pitt will now have to reassess its long-term goals for the remainder of the 2022 campaign. However, Narduzzi says that even at 4-4, his group’s mentality remains the same.
“We try to go 1-0 every week, so I don’t know if the mindset really changes, because my mindset hasn’t changed. We’re still trying to be 1-0 every week and not looking too far ahead to what could be.
“I wouldn’t say it really matters. We’re not going to play any looser than we play; we’re going to play the same type of way. I don’t see changing our philosophy, what our mindset is. Our goal is to go 1-0 each week, and we’ve got a really good Syracuse team coming in here that’s hungry. They’re hungry for a victory like we are, so it’ll be two hungry teams looking to get back in the win column.”
Rivalry week — well, kinda
In the days leading up to his team’s season-opening matchup against West Virginia, Narduzzi spoke multiple times on his team learning what a true rivalry was. While Pitt and Syracuse have played each season since 1955, Narduzzi feels as though the matchup between the Panthers and Orange doesn’t carry the same intensity.
“Yes, I think we all go back to the Big East days,” Narduzzi said when asked if he views Syracuse as a rival. “Is it one of those where we’re going to go fight in the tunnel? I don’t think so. But it’s a rival game. But I don’t know if it’s to that extent.”