Like many others did this weekend, the Pitt football team took a trip out of town on the holiday.
The destination, however, wasn’t to visit a friend or family member. Instead, the Panthers traveled south to El Paso on Christmas Day to begin preparations for the 89th Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl, which is set to take place at 2 p.m. Friday.
“What a great welcome from the Sun Bowl,” Pat Narduzzi said to local reporters Sunday afternoon just hours after Pitt’s team plane landed. “The kids are excited. Merry Christmas to everybody here today. We’re just excited to be back down in El Paso. We’re playing a great team in UCLA.”
The Sun Bowl is a familiar destination for the Panthers, who will play in the game for the fifth time in program history. Narduzzi was asked about Pitt’s most recent trip to El Paso, which ended in a 14-13 loss in 2018 to Stanford. The Panthers head coach says he hopes his 2022 club can produce a different result.
“This year it’s a little bit different,” Narduzzi said. “We bring down a different team. The last time we went we were playing a different team. This year, it’s UCLA, a great football team — the No. 18 team in the country. It won’t be easy on Friday, but you just gotta come down and play your best.”
Perhaps the main storyline connected to Pitt in this year’s Sun Bowl is the large group of players who won’t be participating in the game. This month two Panther starters — Kedon Slovis and John Morgan III — entered the transfer portal, and five others — Israel Abanikanda, Gabe Houy, Deslin Alexandre, SirVocea Dennis and Brandon Hill — opted out of the game to begin their individual preparations for the 2023 NFL draft.
When the topic was brought up, specifically focused on Abanikanda’s absence, Narduzzi replied with his traditional next-man-up line of thinking.
“Bowl games are like this nowadays,” Narduzzi said. “You’re going to lose some of your best players. We did a year ago when we had a couple of guys who went on to be drafted opt out, as well. Izzy is a really good football player, he’s got a good O-line in front of him. We miss him, we wish him luck, but Rodney Hammond Jr. will be the guy that will start off as the tailback, and we’ll see what he can do.”
With unanimous All-American Calijah Kancey, along with possibly a few others, also missing the game due to injury, some are wondering how Pitt has gone about preparing to take on a talented opponent like the Bruins. Narduzzi’s answer is simple: “Hard work.”
“We got five practices in before we got down here and we have three more this week,” Narduzzi said. “We’re looking forward to it. We have three more days. We want to keep them fresh, keep them ready to go and hopefully they’ll go out and play a little bit hungry. They’re going after some frosted flakes.”