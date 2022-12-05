While some of the other receivers complain when they don’t get the ball and sometimes drop them when they do, tight end Pat Freiermuth doesn’t do either.
He has become the preferred target for rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett, especially in those critical situations when the Steelers need a completion to keep a drive alive. And he is already keeping some heady company when it comes to some of the other top tight ends in the NFL.
Freiermuth had three catches for 76 yards in Sunday’s 19-16 victory in Atlanta that included a 57-yard catch-and-run — the Steelers’ longest pass play of the season. His other catches were much shorter — 10 and 9 yards — but they were significant, as well. Each converted a third-down situation on the opening field goal drive.
“That run after catch was a little surprise, to be honest,” Pickett said. “It was good to see him open it up a little bit. That was good.”
Freiermuth doesn’t lead the Steelers in receptions — Diontae Johnson has 61, 11 more than the second-year tight end — but his 597 receiving yards are the most on the team. That is not a common occurrence for a tight end.
Only two other tight ends — Kansas City’s Travis Kelce and Baltimore’s Mark Andrews, a pair of Pro Bowlers — lead their team in receiving yards. That puts Freiermuth in some select company.
“It’s just his IQ,” Pickett said. “I think he is a really smart football player, and he knows when to sit a route down or continue to run through a zone when he gets that second window. Having the chance to play with him now, I have a really good feel for him on those crucial moments. He’s just a great player. He’s got a high IQ.”
Freiermuth would have had an even bigger game against the Falcons if Pickett didn’t overthrow him on a deep pass down the seam in the second quarter. It would have been a 28-yard touchdown, which would have been the longest scoring play of the season.
It also would have been a big confidence boost for an offense that has just eight touchdown passes in 12 games, fewest in the league.
“I’ve got to give him a better ball and put it on him,” Pickett said. “I definitely need to put a better pass out there for Pat, and he would have scored there, as well.”
But Freiermuth did have the longest play of the season when he caught a short sideline pass from Pickett, broke a tackle and raced 57 yards to the Falcons 12 to set up the Steelers’ only touchdown of the game.
So while rookie George Pickens was heard yelling an expletive to throw him the ball more and Johnson has repeatedly voiced his frustration about a lack of targets, Freiermuth just quietly keeps producing in Heath Miller-like fashion. He is dependable, reliable and productive.
And putting himself in some impressive company.
“I just know where we’re going to be,” Freiermuth said about his budding relationship with Pickett. “He has trust in me and I have trust in him. He knows where I’m going to be, and it’s just a feel thing. I’m excited to grow that opportunity for us.”
Kicking down the road
Chris Boswell is scheduled to come off injured reserve this week, and the intention is to have him kick against the Baltimore Ravens.
But his replacement, Matthew Wright, has made 10 field goals in a row since missing two in his first game with the Steelers. Coach Mike Tomlin would not talk about the situation when asked after the game.
“We will manage that next week,” he said. “I am here to talk about what transpired in the stadium.”