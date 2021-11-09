Pat Freiermuth is not the Steelers’ leading receiver. He doesn’t even have the most receptions among the team’s rookies. And he has less than half the receiving yards of team leader Diontae Johnson.
But among NFL rookies, no tight end has more touchdown catches and only one has more receptions.
Eight games into his first NFL season, Freiermuth might not be compiling numbers to make him an offensive rookie of the year candidate, especially on a team that has one of the leading candidates in Najee Harris. He is fourth on the team with 27 catches and 245 receiving yards, though he is tied with Harris for the team lead with four touchdowns.
But it is easy to anoint him their most dependable player, and it wouldn’t be a stretch to call him the best player on the field in Monday night’s 29-27 victory against the Chicago Bears, even on a night when linebacker T.J. Watt had three sacks and a batted pass.
Not only did Freiermuth have two more touchdowns among his five catches, he was the lead blocker on a pair of 11-yard reverse runs by Johnson and Chase Claypool. And, on the game-winning field goal drive, he caught a 13-yard pass from Ben Roethlisberger to the Bears 24 to set up Chris Boswell’s successful 40-yard attempt.
“I don’t think that any of us are surprised by what he did,” coach Mike Tomlin said. “Those that watch us day-to-day, those that watch him day-to-day, he’s a good combat-catch guy. He delivers in those moments, and it’s just good to watch him develop and write his story in that way.”
Only seven NFL rookies have more receptions than Freiermuth, and only one of them — Atlanta’s Kyle Pitts (36) — is a tight end. Only one rookie has more touchdown catches, and that’s Cincinnati’s Ja’Marr Chase (7).
True to his reputation at Penn State, Freiermuth has been a red-zone machine for the Steelers. All four of his touchdown catches have come from inside the 10-yard line, two of which were contested receptions in which he took the ball away from the defensive back.
Only six players in the league have more red-zone touchdown catches than Freiermuth. Only one — New England’s Hunter Henry, who has five — is a tight end. Freiermuth is responsible for 33 percent of the Steelers’ touchdowns inside the 20 (12).
“He’s doing what we’ve all seen him do throughout the process, that’s catching the football,” Tomlin said.
“He makes combat catches, he makes the tough catch seem somewhat routine. He’s still young and growing, but he’s got an awesome base to build upon.”
Boswell back
in action
It is not uncommon for kickers to go an entire season without taking a hit, let alone two in eight days.
But one game after being hammered into concussion protocol on a botched fake field goal in Cleveland, Chris Boswell got clobbered again against the Bears — this time somewhat unwittingly.
When a fumbled kickoff by returner Jakeem Grant bounced right toward him in the fourth quarter, Boswell had no choice but to cradle the ball and ... duck. He was hit immediately by three Bears players but still managed to hold on to the ball.
“I took a pretty good shot and got folded in half, but I just saw the ball, grabbed it, and the next thing I know I’m at the bottom of a pile,” Boswell said.
It obviously didn’t bother him. Boswell came right back and hit field goals of 52 yards and 40 yards, the latter the game-winner with 26 seconds remaining. Before recovering the fumble, he hit a 54-yarder into a slight breeze.
“There was a good breeze out there in the middle of the field in your face toward that end, and that’s why (Bears kicker) Cairo [Santos] elected to go that way in the third and then with the wind at his back in the fourth,” Boswell said. “But a kick is a kick. There’s going to be wind in every stadium we play unless it’s indoors, obviously, and you just have to adjust and make a kick. No one really cares about wind at that point.”
Where’s the leg?
Tomlin said he was pleased with the performance of rookie punter Pressley Harvin III — as a holder who has been “flawless” is some big moments for Boswell.
There hasn’t been much to say about his punting.
Once again, Harvin failed to show off the leg that made him a seventh-round draft choice when presented with two long fields against the Bears.
The first occurred in the second quarter when he shanked a punt 32 yards from his own 20. Then, on the next possession from his own 18, he had a 46-yard punt that rolled 10 yards that set up a Bears field goal.
For the season, Harvin ranks 27th among punters with at least 20 attempts with a 43.9 average. But his failure to bail out the Steelers and flip the field in key situations has been disappointing, given his reputation that made him the Ray Guy Award winner last season as the nation’s top punter.
“In terms of punting, he needs to be more consistent,” Tomlin said.