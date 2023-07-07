CURWENSVILLE — A race that has been benefiting the Curwensville community will be held Saturday, July 15.
Organizers said proceeds from the Curwensville Susquehanna Classic has been poured into various projects with the goal of upgrading the quality of life for those residing in the Curwensville area. The race is sponsored the General Federation of Women’s Clubs Curwensville Woman’s Club and the Curwensville Lions Club.
“We believe this race has been held the longest of any in the community,” Co-race Coordinator Frank Eisenhower said.
Last-minute registration will be held Saturday, July 15, from 7:30-8:30 a.m. at Irvin Park, Curwensville. Buses will board from the park promptly at 8:30 a.m. to transport competitors to the starting lines. Races start at 9 a.m. at several points on state Route 969. Each contest concludes at Irvin Park.
The Curwensville Area High School cheerleaders and Rescue Hose & Ladder Co. Ambulance Service of Curwensville help ensure the races operate smoothly. The buses to transport participants are donated by Kip’s Bus Service, Curwensville.
The entry fee is $30 –paid when the registration is completed. Those registering the day of the race are not guaranteed a t-shirt.
The annual competition has three divisions — a 10K run, a 5K run and a 5K walk.
“That 10K — that’s what makes us unique. Although there are a lot of 5Ks, very few races have that longer race component,” said Eisenhower. “We are also the only race that I know of who has a 70 and older division,” he noted.
Divisions for runs and the walk are age 14 and younger, 15-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69 and 70 and older. Results are tabulated by Runner’s High.
Trophies are awarded to the fastest overall participants in the 5K and 10K. Medals are presented to the first and second place male and female finishers in each age group.
Information and applications can be obtained by emailing Eisenhower at sharonike@verizon.net or by calling 814-236-3455 or co-director Lois Richards of the Curwensville Woman’s Club, lrichards208@outlook.com or 814-236-3422.
Eisenhower said the competition was originally organized by a group of teachers from Curwensville Area High School. They coordinated the race for several years then the Curwensville Lions Club picked up the sponsorship.
About 15 years ago, the club invited the General Federation of Women’s Clubs Curwensville Woman’s Club to join it in sponsorship to provide additional manpower needed for race day.
The two organizations share the proceeds generated from registration fees. Richards said the CWC uses those funds to help support the Curwensville Public Library, the Curwensville Community Center and to help pay for a scholarship presented annually to a Curwensville Area High School senior. The race along with its annual craft show in November are the club’s biggest fundraisers.
Monies are also donated to the Curwensville Food Pantry, Rescue Hose & Ladder Co. and Ambulance Service and other causes.
“If there is a need in the community, Curwensville Woman’s Club tries to help out however it can,” Richards said.
Eisenhower said Curwensville Lions Club uses a similar approach with race proceeds.
“Everything goes back to the community,” he said.