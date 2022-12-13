LOYSBURG — The Glendale wrestling team was unable to overcome five forfeits in a 48-25 loss to Northern Bedford on Tuesday.
The Vikings won five of the eight contested bouts, getting pins from George Campbell (152), Zeke Dubler (172) and Britton Spangle (215), a major from Ethan Gilbey (121) and a decision by George Campbell (285).
Glendale slipped to 4-4 with the loss.
The Vikings visit Moshannon Valley on Thursday.
Northern Bedford 48, Glendale 25
127—Paeden Logue, NB, pinned Nate Storm, G, 5:26. (6-0).
133—Haidyn Dively, NB, pinned Ryder Krise, G, 0:35. (12-0).
139—Austin Bartholow, NB, won by forfeit. (18-0).
145—Tyler Paris, NB, won by forfeit. (24-0).
152—George Campbell, G, pinned Aidan Pittman, NB, 0:30. (24-6).
160—Collin Pepple, NB, pinned Brady Vereshack, G, 3:29. (30-6).
172—Zeke Dubler, G, pinned Eion Snider, NB, 1:51. (30-12).
189—Aaron Bowers, NB, won by forfeit. (36-12).
215—Britton Spangle, G, pinned Brian Amick, NB, 1:29. (36-18).
285—Daniel Williams, G, dec. Brock Beach, NB, 3-0. (36-21).
107—Aiden Replogle, NB, won by forfeit. (42-21).
114—Wyatt Clouse, NB, won by forfeit. (48-21).
121—Ethan Gilbey, G, maj. dec. Bryson Free, NB, 11-2. (48-25).