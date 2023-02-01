FLINTON — The Glendale boys basketball team was outscored by visiting Northern Bedford 26-6 in the fourth quarter Wednesday, falling to the Panthers by a 66-46 decision.
The Vikings led 34-28 at the half and were tied with the Panthers 40-40 after three.
JJ Kitko led Glendale with 18 points, while Mason Peterson netted 14.
The Vikings dipped to 3-14 with the loss.
Glendale visits Moshannon Valley on Friday.
Northern Bedford—66
Gable 5 1-1 11, Yeatts 9 2-4 22, Cherry 5 2-2 12, Fernandez 3 2-6 8, Lloyd 3 1-2 9, Mickey 1 0-0 2, Kochara 0 0-0 0, Clevenger 0 0-0 0, Price 0 0-0 0, Musselman 0 0-0 0, O’Brian 0 0-0 0, Crooks 0 0-0 0, Eckenrode 0 0-0 0. Totals: 27 8-14 66.
Glendale—46
Cree 1 1-2 3, McGarvey 2 3-3 7, Peterson 6 0-0 14, Kitko 6 5-8 18, Miller 0 0-0 0, Mooney 0 1-3 1, Frowner 0 0-0 0, Dreibelbeis 1 0-1 3, Knotts 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 10-17 46.
Three-pointers: Yeatts 2, Lloyd; Peterson 2, Kitko.
Score by Quarters
Northern Bedford 14 14 12 26—66
Glendale 13 18 6 6—46