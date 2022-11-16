PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Philipsburg-Osceola volleyball team experienced a little déjà vu Wednesday night, as the Lady Mounties saw another great season end with a heartbreaking five-set loss to the WPIAL champ in the PIAA Class 2A semifinals for the second straight year.
Unfortunately for the Lady Mounties, Freeport pulled off the feat in the perfect setting — Punxsutawney High School in the town that was the inspiration for the 1993 cult classic movie Groundhog Day.
Last year, P-O fell behind 2-0 to eventual state champ North Catholic before forcing a fifth-and-deciding set that North catholic won 15-12 to advance to the state final.
This time around, the Lady Mounties were the team to get of to a fast start, running away with the first set 25-12 before seeing Freeport counter with wins of 25-20 and 25-18 in the second and third sets.
It looked like the Lady Yellowjackets had all the momentum at that point, but P-O bounced back strong in the fourth for a lopsided 25-15 win to force a fifth set.
Unfortunately for the Lady Mounties, Freeport was the team that finally built a cushion in the final set as it used three straight service points by Ava Soilis to grab a 10-6 advantage.
Philipsburg-Osceola didn't have an answer for that mini-spurt, as Cassidy Dell put the Lady Jackets on the verge of reaching the state finals at 14-7 with three service points of her own.
A kill by Lady Mountie junior Reese Hazelton got the serve back for P-O, but Freport won the set (15-8) and match (3-2) on the ensuing point to punch its ticket to Cumberland Valley Saturday for the state finals against District 3 champ York Catholic. That match will be played at 1 p.m. following the Class A final between West Branch and Maplewood.
As for P-O (19-2), the loss ended what proved to be a magical season for the Lady Mounties — one that saw them reach the state semifinals for the third straight year despite losing 10 players from last year's squad that pushed North Catholic to the limit.
Hazelton is the lone player to be a pat of all three Final Four runs and did her best to try to will her team to a second finals appearance. She hammered home 38 kills Wednesday to go along with eight blocks, 16 digs and five service points.
That effort wasn't quite enough as Hazelton and a full starting lineup of underclassmen will look to bounce back next year in hopes of winning the state title that has so far eluded Hazelton and the Lady Mounties.
"It was a great match between two great teams," said P-O coach Dave Eckberg. "We knew they would be really well-prepared, and they coach has been coaching a long time. We also knew after game one that it wasn't going to be as easy as we thought it was going to be.
"Credit to them (Freeport) for coming back out and refocusing, and I think we did the same thing in game four. When your season comes down to one game to 15 in the (state) semifinals, I guess that's what you look forward to. We just came up a bit short.
"I've said before, we didn't know what to expect this year with so many new starters we had to replace from last year. The kids stepped up and did a great job. I think they probably get tired of coming up second, but they have to keep it in perspective with what they were able to accomplish — share a Mountain League championship, win District 6 three years in a row.
"And you have a kid like Reese who has been a part of that all along. This is tough for her because she is a fierce competitor and does not like to lose. But, I liked what I heard afterwards. She said, we're gonna win a state championship before this all said and done.
"Maybe this year wasn't our year, but we'll come back with more experience next year and other kids won't be on other rosters, and we're going to be the team to beat."
Philipsburg-Osceola jumped out to an early 5-1 lead in the opening set, thanks in large part to three points by Natalie Betz. A point by Hazelton and two more by Lauren Dugan pushed that lead to 10-4.
Lady Mountie Annie Johnson then broke the set wide open a couple rotations later as she ripped off seven straight points to make it 21-8. Johnson had three straight aces in the run, while Hazelton had a pair of kills.
A missed serve ended Johnson's run, but P-O wasted little time finishing off the set. Betz added two more points before a big kill for a sideout by Hazelton gave P-O the 25-12 win. Hazelton had nine kills in the opening set.
The Lady Jackets didn't hang their heads after the lopsided and quickly grabbed control of set No. 2 as they raced out to a 14-4 lead. A seven-point run by Alaina Whitlinger did half of that damage.
The Lady Mounties battled back as close as five at 19-14 on three points by Johnson, then four late in the set at 24-20 on two Dugan points. But, a kill by Lady Jacket Sydney Selker ended the set on a sideout.
The third set proved to be a war of attrition as the teams traded sideout for the vast majority of the game. Freeport proved to be the team to gain control late, using a sideout then three straight points by Dell to grab a 20-16 lead.
Philipsburg-Osceola never recovered from that spurt as Freeport eventually won the set 25-18 to go up 2-1 in the match.
Needing a win to extend the match, P-O slowly built a lead in the the fourth set — getting two points by Betz and three from Hazelton to go up 9-5. Betz had nine points and 22 assists on the night.
The Lady Mounties then pushed that lead to eight (17-9) as Maddy Lumadue scored two straight and Sophie Granville three — two on a kill and block by Hazelton. Granville had nine kills, 13 digs, two blocks and eight points, while Lumadue posted three points and 24 assists.
Dugan later added a three-point spurt of her own to make it 24-14 before P-O won the set on a missed serve by Freeport. Dugan had nine points and seven digs on the night.
The fifth set proved to be another back-and-forth battle before Freeport made the late run to pull out the win and the match.