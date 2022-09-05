REEDSVILLE — Philipsburg-Osceola’s Chad Muckey placed second Saturday at the Big Valley Invitational.
Muckey ran the course in a time of 16:00, which was second only to Juniata’s Logan Strawser, who crossed the line first in 15:44.
The Mounties were 13th as a team.
West Branch placed 12th overall. The Warriors were led by Noah Ryder (19:38), Sage Carr (19:48) and Jacob Alexander (19:52).
On the girls side, P-O’s Jaylee Cook led the Progressland entrants with a time of 22:50, which was 32nd overall. Manna Potter crossed the line in 24:19 as the Lady Mounties were 13th in the team race.
Shikellamy’s Brianna Hennett was first with a time of 18:55.
West Branch was led by Erika Alexander, who ran a time of 24:50. The Lady Warriors did not have enough girls to score as a team.
State College was the team champion for both the girls and boys.
Philipsburg-Osceola and West Branch are back in action Wednesday when the Warriors host the Mounties.
Area results
Girls
Philipsburg-Osceola
32. Jaylee Cook, 22:50. 51. Manna Potter, 24:19. 71. Evelyn Raker, 26:04. 74. Sarah Bock, 26:18. 87. Marlee Butterworth, 27:49. 92. Lily Warlow, 28:25. 96. Kate Yoder, 29:34.
West Branch
51. Erika Alexander, 24:50. 81. Emma Petriskey, 25:57. 125. Skylah Baker, 32:16.
Boys
Philipsburg-Osceola
2. Chad Muckey, 16:00. 75. Tyke Phillips, 20:50. 82. Shane Parrish, 21:21. 86. Nick Matweecha, 21:25. 106. Sean Myers, 22:26. 114. Carson Carlheim, 23:17.
West Branch
51. Noah Ryder, 19:38. 57. Sage Carr, 19:48. 59. Jacob Alexander, 19:52. 73. Kevin Hurley, 20:44. 92. Brayden Brown, 21:35. 125. Payton McCloskey, 28:34.