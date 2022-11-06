HERSHEY — Philipsburg-Osceola’s Chad Muckey placed eighth at the PIAA Class 2A Cross Country Championships Saturday at Hershey.
Muckey posted a time of 16:41.10 to earn his second PIAA medal. Muckey was 10th last season with a time of 17:08.
“Chad is an extremely talented and dedicated runner,” P-O cross country head coach Renee Lanager said. “He sets his goals, designs his plan, and goes after what goals he set. Not only is Chad an amazing runner, but he is also a role model for his teammates. He demonstrates the willingness to help others, and shows compassion and respect.
“Chad had his own training program, which at times was 60-70 miles a week, however, he continued to be a strong influence towards our younger athletes. Chad was first in every meet we ran, but never forgot to cheer his team on as well as the opposing teams.
“I have been honored to share his outstanding performances with him and there is more to come. Watch out track and field, Chad has more surprises in store.”
Danville’s Rory Lieberman won the Double-A title with a time of 15:53.60.
In the girls class 2A race, Clearfield’s Scarlett Singleton and Danna Bender were 85th and 155th, respectively. Singleton ran a 22:01.10, while Bender finished in 23:22:10.
Brownsville Area’s Jolena Quarzo took home the gold with a time of 18:11.30.