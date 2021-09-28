PHILIPSBURG — Philipsburg-Osceola freshman Carson Long won the MaxPrep’s Pennsylvania High School Athlete of the Week for week four recently.
Long had eight assists and three goals in a 13-0 win over Tyrone, then added three goals and an assist in a 5-4 victory at St. Joseph’s Academy. The Mountie wrapped up the week with an assist in a 1-0 win at Huntingdon.
Long had 11 goals and 10 assists in five games. He received 69,956 votes, winning the award over Minersville football player John Adams and Bishop McDevitt football player Stone Saunders.
A total of 225,000 votes were cast for week four.
This week Clearfield soccer player Elle Smith, who had 10 goals and three assists for the Lady Bison soccer team last week, is nominated for the award.
Voters can go to MaxPreps’ Pennsylvania Athlete of the Week page to vote. Voting closes each Monday.