PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola baseball team pounded out 10 hits in a 7-2 victory over visiting Huntingdon on Monday.
Parker White had two hits, including a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Colby Hahn knocked in two runs on one hit, while Jeremy Whitehead had a hit and an RBI.
Nick Coudriet picked up the win, tossing five innings. He allowed no earned runs, two hits and three walks, while striking out three.
The Mounties improved to 8-4 overall and 8-2 in the Mountain League. P-O travels to Huntingdon today.
Huntingdon—2
Mykut cf 3100, Foster lf 3010, Steele p-2b 2110, Marshall c 4001, Bryson ss 2010, Hack 2b-p 3001, Patti rf 2000, Miller 3b 2000, Long dh 3000, Hollibaugh 1b 0000, Patterson 1b 0000. Totals: 24-2-3-2.
Philipsburg-Osceola—7
Gustkey c 4230, White ss 4222, Whitehead 3011, Phillippi cr 0100, C. Hahn 3b 4012, Coudriet p-2b 3010, Meersand 1b-lf 3000, B. Hahn rf 3100, DeSimone cf 2120, Minarchick 2b 2000, Massung 1b 1000, Prestash lf-p 0000. Totals: 29-7-10-5.
Score by Innings
Huntingdon 002 000 0—2 2 3
P-O 102 301 x—7 10 3
Errors—Hollibaugh 2, Bryson. Minarchick, White 2. LOB—Huntingdon 8, Philipsburg-Osceola 18. DP—Huntingdon 1, Philipsburg-Osceola 1. 2B—White. SAC—Foster. HBP—Steele, Bryson. SB—Coudriet, DeSimone, Gustkey. CS—Marshall (by Gustkey).
Pitching
Huntingdon: Steele—4 2/3 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 6 SO. Hack—1 1/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Philipsburg-Osceola: Coudriet—5 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO. Prestash—2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO.
WP—Coudriet (1-1). LP—Steele.