PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola baseball team fell to visiting DuBois Central Catholic 8-5 on Tuesday in a non-league matchup.
The Mounties led 2-0 and 4-2, but the Cardinals scored six runs over the next four innings to take the win.
Aidan Minarchick took the loss, allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks.
Alex Knepp led the Mounties offensively, going 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Jamey Massung had a double and an RBI.
Philipsburg-Osceola fell to 13-6 on the season. The Mounties host Huntingdon on Friday in the quarterfinals of the District 6 Class 3A playoffs.
DuBois Central Catholic—8
Snowberger 5135, Hickman 4000, Fox 4021, Brezenski 3000, Pisarcik 3110, Himes 3210, Green 1010, Kosko 2110, Miller 3101, Pyne 4231. Totals: 32-8-12-8.
Philipsburg-Osceola—5
Gustkey 4000, DeSimone 3210, Lamb 3210, Prestash 3001, Massung 2010, Ivicic 0100, Knepp 3023, Hahn 3000, Peterson 2010, McDonald 2010, Minarchick 0000, Yoder 0000, Scaife 0000. Totals: 25-5-7-4.
Score by Innings
DCC 020 220 2—8 12 1
P-O 202 001 0—5 7 2
Errors—Miller. Peterson 2. LOB—DCC 10, P-O 5. DP—DCC 1, P-O 1. 2B—Snowberger 3, Fox. Massung. SAC—Miller. McDonald. SB—Fox. DeSimone. CS—McDonald.
Pitching
DCC: Green—2 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO. Fox—2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO. Himes—1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO. Hickman—2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
P-O: Yoder—2 1/3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO. Minarchick—2 1/3 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO. Scaife—2 1/3 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO.
WP—Fox. LP—Minarchick (1-2).