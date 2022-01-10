BELLEFONTE — The Philipsburg-Osceola boys basketball team fell to Bellefonte on Monday 76-69.
Jake DeSimone led the Mounties with 25 points, while Jeremy Whitehead had 18.
Nick Johnson tallied 10 points for P-O, which dropped to 6-3 overall and 2-3 in the Mountain League.
Philipsburg-Osceola returns to action on Thursday, hosting Hollidaysburg.
Philipsburg-Osceola—69
Harpster 3 0-0 9, Johnson 5 1-4 11, Doyle 3 0-2 6, DeSimone 10 4-4 25, Whitehead 7 3-5 18, C. Hahn 0 0-0 0, Snyder 0 0-0 0. Totals: 28 8-15 69.
Bellefonte—76
Fisher 1 1-2 4, Kroell 4 1-2 11, Ebeling 2 3-4 8, Corman 1 0-0 2, Crissman 1 2-2 4, Brungard 2 1-1 5, McCaslin 5 6-6 16, McConnell 1 0-0 2, Eckley-Jones 6 8-8 21. Totals: 23 22-25 76.
Three-pointers: Harpster 3, DeSimone, Whitehead.
Score by Quarters
P-O 10 23 9 27—69
Bellefonte 22 13 16 25—76