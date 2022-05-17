PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola softball team ended the season with a 12-1 loss to Bald Eagle Area in five innings on Tuesday.
London Cutler had the lone two hits for the Lady Mounties and scored the only run.
Alivia Bizzarri took the loss for P-O.
Philipsburg-Osceola finished the season at 5-13 overall and 4-10 in the Mountain League.
Bald Eagle Area—12
Eckert 2321, Stere 4121, Tobias 2011, Smitchko 3210, Peary 4012, Shawley 2210, Albright 3112, Habovick 2010, Serb 1012, Thompson 4123, Vozniak 0100, Housal 0100. Totals: 27-12-13-12.
Philipsburg-Osceola—1
Jarrett 2000, Cutler 3120, Bryan 3000, Taylor 3000, Betz 1000, Vaux 1000, Williams 1000, Chverchko 2000, Bizzarri 2000, Havens 0000, Herr 0000. Totals: 18-1-2-0.
Score by Innings
BEA 132 51—12 13 2
P-O 000 01— 1 2 1
Errors—Smitchko, Housal. Chverchko. LOB—Bald Eagle Area 9, Philipsburg-Osceola 6. 2B—Perry, Thompson. Cutler. SAC—Tobias. SB—Peary, Habovick, Housal. HBP—Williams.
Pitching
Bald Eagle Area: Albright—5 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 9 SO.
Philipsburg-Osceola: Bizzarri—1 2/3 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO. Chverchko—1 1/3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO. Taylor—2 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 7 BB, 1 SO.
WP—Albright. LP—Bizzarri.