PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola track and field team hosted a Mountain League tri-meet on Wednesday.
The Lady Mounties split, topping Penns Valley 96-48, while falling to Bald Eagle Area 81-69. The boys dropped a 94-55 decision to the Rams and were downed by the Eagles by a 103-47 score.
Starcia Bainey led the Lady Mounties with with wins in the long jump and triple jump and adding a second in the 100 hurdles and third in the high jump.
Madison Barger won the 200 dash and teamed with Kate Yoder, Sarah Bock and Savannah Miller to take first in the 400 relay. Barger also placed second in the 100 dash.
Jaylee Cook added a victory in the 1600 run and Reilly Vroman placed first in the shot put.
Kalista Butler recorded runner-up finishes in both the pole vault and javelin, while Tatelynn Swatsworth took second in the 300 hurdles and third in the pole vault. Baylie Vroman was third in the 300 hurdles.
For the boys, Braydon Little was a double winner, taking the 100 dash and 200 dash.
Chad Muckey won the 800 run and was part of the winning 3200 relay along with Braedon Fenton, Shane Parish and Scott Frantz, who was also third in the 1600 run.
Matthew Reese was second in the pole vault and Josiah Kephart finished third in the discus.
The boys slipped to 2-7 on the season, while the girls are 5-4.
Philipsburg-Osceola is back in action Tuesday in the Mountain League Championships at Bellefonte.
Boys
Bald Eagle Area 103,
Philipsburg-Osceola 47
Penns Valley 94,
Philipsburg-Osceola 55
3200 meter relay: 1. Philipsburg-Osceola (Chad Muckey, Braedon Fenton, Shane Parish, Scott Frantz), 10:01.68. 110 meter hurdles: 1. Richard Butler, PV, 18.31. 2. Chase Shelley, PV, Aaron Sharp, BEA. 100 meter dash: 1. Owen Irvin, BEA, 11.92. 2. Tanner Ilgen, PV. 3. Jonathan O’Donald, PV. 1600 meter run: 1. McClain Reamer, PV, 4:58.76. 2. Isaac Dechow, BEA. 3. Frantz, PO. 400 meter dash: 1. Braydon Little, PO, 54.77. 2. Tanner Bower, BEA. 3. Nathanael Fry, BEA. 400 meter relay: 1. Penns Valley (Logan Crater, Zachary Braucht, Ilgen, Micah Good), 45.19. 300 meter hurdles: 1. Max Yetsko, BEA, 44.68. 2. Greyson Kimler, PV. 3. Sharp, BEA. 800 meter run: 1. Muckey, PO, 2:11.09. 2. Jonathan O’Donald, PV. 3. Camden Comly, BEA. 200 meter dash: 1. Little, PO, 24.10. 2. (tie) Good and Isaac Karp, PV. 3200 meter run: 1. Colton Wagner, BEA, 11:28.48. 2. Dechow, BEA. 3. Vince Smith, PV. 1600 meter relay: 1. Bald Eagle Area (Tanner Bower, Sharp, Taylor, Fry), 3:46.07. Pole vault: 1. Kevin Taylor, BEA, 12-06. 2. Matthew Reese, PO. 3. Chase Thompson, BEA. High jump: 1. Braucht, PV, 5-09. 2. Logan Crater, PV. 3. Kaiden Gates, BEA. Long jump: 1. Braucht, PV, 21-07.50. 2. Irvin, BEA. 3. Jackson Romig, PV. Triple jump: 1. Irvin, BEA, 41-01. 2. Yetsko, BEA. 3. Adrian Gover, PV. Shot put: 1. Matthew Knepp, BEA, 39-03.75. 2. Kieran Jodon, BEA. 3. Tre Greene, BEA. Discus: 1. Knepp, BEA, 119-08. 2. Jodon, BEA. 3. Josiah Kephart, PO. Javelin: 1. Colin Niewinski, PV, 147-11. 2. Romig, PV. 3. Bower, BEA..
Girls
Philipsburg-Osceola 96,
Penns Valley 48
Bald Eagle Area 81,
Philipsburg-Osceola 69
3200 meter relay: 1. Penns Valley (Abigail Stitzer, Alexis Dunn, Ayva Fetterolf, Ann-Marie McMurtrie), 11:40.01. 100 meter hurdles: 1. Emily Ream, BEA, 18.10. 2. Starcia Bainey, PO. 3. Claudia Irvin, BEA. 100 meter dash: 1. Heather Leskovansky, BEA, 14.10. 2. Madison Barger, PO. 3. Ream, PV. 1600 meter run: 1. Jaylee Cook, PO, 6:14.60. 2. Alexis Durn, PV. 3. Sybil Thompson, BEA. 400 meter dash: 1. Jordan Franks, BEA, 1:03.97. 2. Olivia Taylor, BEA. 3. Hannah Clark, PV. 400 meter relay: 1. Philipsburg-Osceola (Kate Yoder, Sarah Bock, Barger, Savannah Miller), 55.71. 300 meter hurdles: 1. Irvin, BEA, 58.77. 2. Tatelynne Swatsworth, PO. 3. Baylie Vroman, PO. 800 meter run: 1. Abigail Stitzer, PV, 2:33.18. 2. Thompson, BEA. 3. Cook. PO. 200 meter dash: 1. Barger, PO, 28.85. 2. Leskovansky, BEA. 3. Taylor, BEA. 3200 meter run: 1. Alex Hacker, BEA, 13:54.82. 3. Kylie Timko, PO. 3. Thompson, BEA. 1600 meter relay: 1. Penns Valley (Catherine Goodwin, Durn, Ab. Stitzer, Anna Stitzer), 4:29.30. Pole vault: 1. Leskovansky, BEA, 8-0. 2. Kalista Butler, PO. 3. (tie) Swatsworth, PO and Thompson, BEA. High jump: 1. Cameron Upcraft, PV, 4-10. 2. Angelina Grieb, BEA. 3. Bainey, PO. Long jump: 1. Bainey, PO, 14-11. 2. Chamiqua Gentzel, PV. 3. Lily Warlow, PO. Triple jump: 1. Bainey, PO, 32-05. 2. Irvin, BEA. 3. Grieb, BEA. Shot put: 1. Reilly Vroman, PO, 31-10.50. 2. Katie Snyder, BEA. 3. Abigail Hoover, BEA. Discus: 1. Hoover, BEA, 104-08. 2. Snyder, BEA. 3. Ava Reeder, PV. Javelin: 1. Hoover, BEA, 102-05. 2. Butler, PO. 3. Taylor, BEA.