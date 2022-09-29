PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola volleyball team toppled visiting Tyrone on Thursday night 25-20, 25-23 and 25-16.
Reese Hazelton led the Lady Mounties with 25 kills, seven digs and two blocks.
Maddy Lumadue tallied 20 assists and 14 service points, while Sophie Granville had 11 service points, including four aces, and 10 kills.
Annie Johnson recorded 12 digs, while Natalie Betz had 10 assists. Adi Jarrett netted five blocks.
Philipsburg-Osceola improved to 8-1 overall.
The Lady Mounties travel to Huntingdon on Tuesday.