PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Philipsburg-Osceola softball team scored four runs in the top of the 12th inning to take down host Punxsutawney 7-3 on Monday.
The Lady Mounties needed to score a run in the top of the seventh to send the game to extra innings tied 2-2.
Both teams scored a run in the 11th.
Camryn Chverchko tossed nine innings of relief to get the win. She allowed just one run on two hits in her nine innings of work. She walked four batters and struck out six.
Natalie Betz led the Lady Mounties offense with three hits. Alivia Bizzarri, London Cutler and Paige Jarrett each had two hits. Bizzarri, Abby Vaux and Jocelyn Williams hit doubles.
Chverchko scored two runs and Bizzarri recorded two RBIs.
P-O improved to 5-12 with the win.
The Lady Mounties host Bald Eagle Area today.
Philipsburg-Osceola—7
Jarrett cf 6120, Cutler ss 4121, Betz lf 6130, Taylor 3b 5000, Vaux 1b 6011, Herr 2b 5000, Williams c 4010, Chverchko 2b 4210, Bizzarri p-rf 5022, Havens 0100, Bainey 0100. Totals: 45-7-12-4.
Punxsutawney—3
Dobbins 6000, Powell 4100, Toven 3021, B. Young 5011, Poole 5000, K. Young 2000, Hilliard 4000, Guidice 5100, Skarbek 3000, Hergert 4120, Rittenhous 0000. Totals: 41-3-5-2.
Score by Innings
P-O 000 010 100 014—7 12 3
Punx 002 000 000 010—3 5 2
Errors—Herr 2, Taylor; Dobbins, Hergert. LOB—Philipsburg-Osceola 11, Punxsutawney 15. DP—Philipsburg-Osceola, Punxsutawney. 2B—Bizzarri, Vaux, Williams; Toven, Hergert. SAC—Chverchko, Herr; B. Young, Hergert. SB—Betz, Cutler. CS—Havens.
Pitching
Philipsburg-Osceola: Bizzarri—3 iP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO; Chverchko—9 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO.
Punxsutawney: Toven—12 IP, 12 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 10 SO.
WP—Chverchko (1-1). LP—Toven.