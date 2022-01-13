PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola boys basketball team fell to visiting Hollidaysburg on Thursday night 62-52.
Jake DeSimone led the Mounties with 19 points, while Jeremy Whitehead added 16.
The Mounties fell to 6-4 overall and 2-4 in the Mountain League. P-O travels to Moshannon Valley on Monday night.
Holidaysburg—62
Goodman 3 1-3 8, Rhodes 6 3-4 16, Sienier 2 0-0 5, Hileman 2 0-0 4, McGinnis 2 1-2 7, Walters 6 3-3 18, Holsapple 2 0-0 4. Totals: 23 8-12 62.
Philipsburg-Osceola—52
Harpster 3 0-0 7, Johnson 1 0-2 2, Doyle 2 0-0 4, DeSimone 8 3-7 19, Whitehead 6 3-4 16, C. Hahn 1 2-3 4, Snyder 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 8-16 52.
Three-pointers: Goodman, Rhodes, Seiener, McGinnis 2, Walters 3.
Score by Quarters
Hollidaysburg 18 15 13 16—62
P-O 16 7 17 14—52