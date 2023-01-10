PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola boys basketball team was downed at home by Bellefonte on Monday night 58-49.
Jake DeSimone led the Mounties with 22 points, while Nick Johnson added 10.
Philipsburg-Osceola fell to 4-6 overall and 2-4 in the Mountain League. The Mounties travel to Hollidaysburg on Thursday.
Bellefonte—58
Hamilton 0 0-0 0, Vancas 0 0-0 0, Fisher 1 0-1 4, Cox 4 4-4 14, Ebeling 1 2-3 4, Halterman 0 0-0 0, McConnell 6 4-4 16, Crissman 7 0-0 18, Corman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 10-12 58.
Philipsburg-Osceola—49
Harpster 3 0-0 7, DeSimone 9 0-0 22, Johnson 5 0-2 10, Mason 2 0-0 4, Peterson 2 0-0 5, Hahn 0 0-0 0, Meyers 1 0-0 2, Lamb 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 0-2 49.
Three-pointers: Cox 2, Crissman 4. Harpster, DeSimone 4, Peterson.
Score by Quarters
Bellefonte 9 12 16 21—58
P-O 16 10 6 16—49