EBENSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola girls soccer team broke a 3-3 halftime tie, netting four goals in the second half to pull away from Bishop Carroll in a 7-3 victory.
“Despite facing adversity by playing without three starters in the first half, the Lady Mountaineers came out in the second half and dominated the field,” P-O head coach Joe Matson said. “It was nice to see a balanced offensive attack two games in a row.”
Lily Warlow led the Lady Mounties with three goals and an assist.
Chloe Matson added two goals, while Ashlynn Havens and Maddyx Hampton each scored one. Hampton and Olivia Hutton recorded assists.
Kinley Bender made 10 saves for the Lady Mounties, who improved to 2-1 overall and in the Laurel Highlands Conference.
P-O is back in action Tuesday, playing host to Bishop Guilfoyle.
Philipsburg Osceola 7,
Bishop Carroll 3
Scoring Summary
1. Ashlynn Havens, PO, (unassisted), 10:21.
2. Adelyn Myers, BC, (unassisted), 13:43.
3. Lily Warlow, PO, (unassisted), 22:03.
4. Myers, BC, (unassisted), 24:52.
5. Lily Warlow, PO, (unassisted), 31:43.
6. Madsen Delauter, BC, (unassisted), 37:36.
Second Half
7. Warlow, PO, (Maddyx Hampton), 42:09.
8. Chloe Matson, PO, (Olivia Hutton), 65:06.
9. Hampton, PO, (Warlow), 67:04.
10. Matson, PO, (unassisted), 69:35.
Shots: Philipsburg Osceola 19, Bishop Carroll 16.
Saves: P-O (Kinley Bender) 10, (Claire Long) 8.
Corner kicks: P-O 6, Bishop Carroll 1.