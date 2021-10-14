SPRING MILLS — The Philipsburg-Osceola volleyball team upended Penns Valley on Thursday night 25-20, 25-22 and 25-18.
Kalista Butler had 35 assists for the Lady Mounties, while Reese Hazelton netted 27 kills.
Janey Johnson added 17 digs and eight service points, while London Cutler tallied 12 digs and eight service points.
Starcia Bainey led the team in blocks with six.
Philipsburg-Osceola improved to 12-0 overall and 11-0 in the Mountain League.
The Lady Mounties travel to Bald Eagle Area on Tuesday.