PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola volleyball team swept visiting Huntingdon 25-14, 25-22 and 25-21 on Thursday.
Kalista Butler had 33 assists and 2 aces for the Lady Mounties, who got 15 kills and two blocks from Reese Hazelton.
London Cutler recorded 16 digs, 10 service points, two aces and two blocks, while Janey Johnson added 15 digs.
Philipsburg-Osceola is 14-0 overall and 13-0 in the Mountain League.
The Lady Mounties are back in action Saturday at the Our Lady of Sacred Heart Tournament in Hilltown.