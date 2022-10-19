PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola volleyball team avenged its only loss of the season by sweeping visiting Hollidaysburg on Wednesday night.
The Lady Mounties won by scores of 25-5, 25-23 and 25-15.
Reese Hazelton led P-O with 18 kills and 10 digs. Maddy Lumadue added 17 assists and seven digs, while Lauren Dugan had 13 service points.
Natalie Betz added 10 assists, while Annie Johnson had nine service points and seven digs.
Ava Ropert tallied seven blocks and five kills, while Sophie Granville had seven digs.
P-O improved to 13-1 overall. The Lady Mounties host Central Mountain on Thursday.