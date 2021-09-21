PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola cross country team celebrated Senior Day Tuesday with a sweep of visiting Clearfield.
P-O honored seniors Scott Frantz, Braeden Fenton, Ben Meyers, Ruby Pinto, Audrey Smith, Kylie Timko, Reilly Vroman and Heather Wayland as the boys won by a score of 21-35, while the Lady Mounties notched a 24-37 victory.
P-O’s Chad Muckey won the boys race with a time of 18:47. Frantz was second with a 20:33, while Mountie Sean Meyers placed fourth in a time of 24:21.
Clearfield’s Tyler Olson (20:56) and David Graham (24:27) led the Bison, finishing third and fifth, respectively.
Lady Bison Scarlett Singletion won the girls race in a time of 24:08. Danna Bender took third in 26:26.
P-O’s Jaylee Cook (25:25) took second, while Lady Mounties’ Evie Raker (27:13) and Timko (27:26) placed fourth and fifth.
Both the P-O boys and girls improved to 3-1 on the season.
P-O is back in action Sept. 28 at Hollidaysburg.
Boys
Philipsburg-Osceola 21,
Clearfield 35
Top 10
1. Chad Muckey, PO, 18:47. 2. Scott Frantz, PO, 20:33. 3. Tyler Olson, C, 20:56. 4. Sean Meyers, PO, 24:26. 5. David Graham, C, 24:27. 6. Braeden Fenton, PO, 24:55. 7. Ben Leighow, C, 25:18. 8. Grantz Lutz, PO, 25:27. 9. Wyatt Reorda, C, 25:53. 10. Tyke Phillips, PO, 25:55.
Other Clearfield runners: 11. Mason Marshall, 28:01.
Other P-O runners: 12. Ben Meyers, 29:18. 13. Carson Carlheim, 33:12.
Girls
Philipsburg-Osceola 24,
Clearfield 37
Top 10
1. Scarlett Singleton, C, 24:08. 2. Jaylee Cook, C, 25:25. 3. Danna Bender, C, 26:27. 4. Evie Raker, PO, 27:13. 5. Kylie Timko, PO, 27:28. 6. Mann Potter, PO, 27:52. 7. Sarah Bock, PO, 27:53. 8. Marlee Butterworth, PO, 27:58. 9. Audrey Smith, PO, 28:11. 10. Ruth Wurster, C, 29:23.
Other Clearfield runners: 12. Olivia Graham, C, 30:10.1. 14. Dehlia Elbe, C, 31:36.
Other P-O runners: 11. Baylie Vroman, 30:10. 13. Reilly Vroman, 31:18. 15. Kate Yoder, 34:02. 16. Ciara Young, 34:08. 17. Heather Wayland, 34:18. 18. Kelis Wellings, 34:49. 19. Evelyn Shaw, 35:52. 20. Kate Meyers, 37:13. 21. Brynna Parrish, 38:16.