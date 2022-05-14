PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola softball team celebrated Senior Day Friday at Curtis Park, honoring Logan Cutler, Paige Jarrett and Karissa Taylor in between doubleheader games with Hollidaysburg.
Unfortunately for the Lady Mounties, they were swept by the Lady Tigers, falling 6-1 in the opener and suffering an 11-1 mercy rule setback in the night cap.
Jarrett and Cutler teamed to score the lone P-O run in Game 1.
Jarrett reach on an infield single with one out in the fifth inning and Cutler knocked her in with an RBI single, making the score 3-1 at that point.
But Hollidaysburg answered with three runs in the top of the sixth, thanks to a 2-run single from Sydney Shay and an RBI double off the bat of Rachel Musselman.
P-O was unable to get rally over the final two innings against Lady Tiger starter Maria Malone, who allowed a leadoff infield single to Abby Vaux to start the sixth but then retired the final six Lady Mounties she faced to secure the complete game win. Vaux and Cutler each had two hits for P-O.
Malone scattered six hits over her seven innings of work. She walked two batters and struck out five.
Hollidaysburg had nine hits off P-O starter Alivia Bizzarri, who also walked four and struck out four.
The Lady Tigers kept on hitting in Game 2, rapping 12 off Lady Mountie pitchers Taylor and Camryn Chverchko.
P-O scored an unearned run in the top of the first, but Hollidaysburg responded with five in the second and added three in both the fourth and fifth frames toend it.
Olivia Vincent had three hits and was the winning pitcher for the Lady Tigers in Game 2.
Brianna Dawson and Abigail Steiner each hit home runs.
Cutler led P-O with two hits. Mykenna Bryan scored P-O’s run.
The Lady Mounties fell to 4-11 overall and 4-8 in the Mountain League. Hollidaysburg improved to 8-10 overall.
P-O is back in action today, hosting Clearfield at noon.
Game 1
Hollidaysburg—6
Dawson ss 3011, Vincent 3b 4220, Shay c 4112, Steiner 2b 3011, Musselman 1b 4021, Malone p 4000, Peacock dp 4000, Knab lf 3210, Alexy rf 3110, Neely (flex) cf 0000. Totals: 32-6-9-5.
Philipsburg-Osceola—1
Jarrett cf 4110, Cutler ss 3021, Bryan 3b 3010, Taylor dp 3000, Vaux 1b 3020, Herr lf 2000, Thorp ph-rf 1000, Williams c 2000, Havens cr 0000, Chverchko 2b 3000, Bizzarri p 3000, Betz (flex) rf 0000. Totals: 27-1-6-1.
Score by Innings
Hollidaysburg 020 013 0—6 9 0
P-O 000 010 0—1 6 3
Errors—Betz, Bryan, Herr. LOB—Hollidaysburg 9, Philipsburg-Osceola 7. 2B—Steiner, Musselman.
Pitching
Hollidaysburg: Malone—7 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 6 SO.
Philipsburg-Osceola: Bizzarri—7 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 4 SO.
WP—Malone. LP—Bizzarri (4-6).
Time—1:56.
Game 2
Philipsburg-Osceola—1
Jarrett 3010, Cutler 3020, Bryan 2100, Taylor 3010, Vaux 2010, Williams 3010, Havens 0000, Chverchko 3000, Bizzarri 3000, Betz 2010. Totals: 24-1-7-0.
Hollidaysburg—11
Dawson 4223, Vincent 4131, Shay 3020, Steiner 3113, Musselman 3000, Malone 3100, Peacock 2100, Knab 1210, Alexy 3233, Morris 0100, Neely 0000. Totals: 26-11-12-10.
Score by Innings
P-O 100 00— 1 7 4
Hollidaysburg 050 33—11 12 2
Errors—Betz, Bryan, Cutler, Jarrett; Steiner, Peacock. DP—Philipsburg-Osceola. LOB—Philipsburg-Osceola 10, Hollidaysburg 5. 2B—Shay, Alexy. HR—Dawson, Steiner.
Pitching
Philipsburg-Osceola: Taylor—1 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO; Chverchko—3 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO.
Hollidaysburg: Vincent—5 IP, 7 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO.
WP—Vincent. LP—Taylor (0-3).