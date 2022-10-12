PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola girls soccer team was shut out by visiting Penns Valley 2-0 on Wednesday night at Mountaineer Stadium.
The Lady Rams’ Bekah Gillespie scored both goals in the second half.
Lady Mountie goalie Kinley Bender made 21 saves in the game.
“We played two games back-to-back this week after losing four starters due to injury and illness,” said P-O head coach Joe Matson. “We only had one sub, but that’s soccer.
“We’re making no excuses and under the circumstances, the girls played well through adversity.
Philipsburg-Osceola (5-10-1 overall, 2-9-1 in the Mountain League) host Bellefonte on Monday.
Penns Valley 2,
Philipsburg-Osceola 0
Second Half
1. Bekah Gillespie, PV, (penalty kick), 16:56.
2. Gillespie, PV, (unassisted), 0:01.
Shots: Penns Valley 30, Philipsburg-Osceola 4.
Saves: Penns Valley 2, Philipsburg-Osceola (Kinley Bender) 21.
Corner kicks: Penns Valley 15, Philipsburg-Osceola 2.