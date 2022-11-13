ST. MARYS — The cast of characters might be different, but the journey has been a very familiar one for the Philipsburg-Osceola volleyball team as the Lady Mounties now find themselves in the PIAA Class 2A semifinals for the third year in a row.
Shenango was the latest opponent to fall victim to a constantly-improving P-O squad that features a new starting lineup around junior Reese Hazelton, who has been the one constant for the Lady Mounties, along with its coaching staff, in the current run of Final Four appearances.
Someone not familiar with P-O's journey wouldn't be able to tell it has a completely revamped lineup from the previous two years with how well the Lady Mounties have played together, especially Saturday in a convincing 25-16, 25-15, 25-20 sweep of the WPIAL runner-up Lady Wildcats at St. Marys Area High School.
Hazelton was once again instrumental in the win, hammering home 27 kills in three sets, but she got plenty of help is dispatching Shenango to put the Lady Mounties one win away from the state finals.
Junior Sophie Granville joined forces with Hazelton t be a dynamic duo at the net, finishing the night with 14 kills and one block. Granville, who missed all of 2021 with an ACL injury, is the only other returning letterwinner on a P-O squad that has no seniors on its roster.
Fellow junior Ava Ropert had two kills and three blocks and sophomore Megan Johnson a pair of kills, as the setter combo of junior Maddy Lumadue and sophomore Natalie Betz ran the offense near flawlessly all night. Betz recorded 23 assists and Lumadue 19.
Betz also enjoyed a nice at the service line, notching seven points on the night. Juniors Lauren Dugan (12 points, 2 aces) and Annie Johnson (10 points, 1 ace) led P-O service attack.
The teams traded sideouts to start the match Saturday before Dugan posted three straight points — two on a Granville block and Hazelton kill — to give P-O a 7-4 lead.
Johnson then broke the game wide open a couple rotations later when she ripped off a seven-point run to make it 18-7. That spurt featured two Hazelton kills and blocks by Ropert and Adi Jarrett. Philipsburg-Osceola maintained that cushion from there as it eventually won the opening set 25-16.
The second set was actually much tighter than the 25-15 final score might indicate as the teams traded sideouts and occasional points here and there. The biggest lead for either side was three by P-O at 12-9 and 15-12.
The Lady Mounties found themselves with a 17-15 advantage late in the game following a missed serve by Rubin. Shenango never got the ball back, though, as Dugan ripped off an eight-point service run to finish off the set. Not even a pair of Lady Wildcat timeouts could slow down Dugan or the Lady Mounties. Granville had three kills in that closing stretch, including one on set point.
Trailing 2-0, Shenango jumped out to a quick 4-1 lead in the third set. However, P-O didn't let the Lady Wildcats build on that lead as a sideout and three points by Hazelton promptly put the Lady Mounties back on top 7-5. Hazelton had four points on the night, all in the third set.