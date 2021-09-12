Philipsburg-Osceola runner Jaylee Cook has been named The Progress’ female Athlete of the Week for the week ending Sept. 4.
Cook was the highest finishing female at the Big Valley Invitational, taking ninth in a time of 22:58.
“Jaylee has put in a lot of work to be successful, and we saw that work pay off at the Big Valley Invitational,” said Lady Mounties head coach Jason McKenzie. “Hopefully, we will continue to work and continue to improve in order to see more great results throughout the course of the season.”