PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola girls soccer team hammered visiting Johnstown 15-0 on Tuesday.A
“After a week since our disappointing overtime loss to Clearfield, it was nice to get into the win column,” P-O head coach Joe Matson said. “This was a nice team win, and we’ll look to improve each time out.”
Chloe Matson led the offensive onslaught with four goals and an assist. Her final goal was a converted penalty kick that made it 9-0 just 7:07 into the second half.
Lily Warlow added three goals, while Maddyx Hampton netted two to go with an assist.
Kendra Smith recorded a pair of second-half goals, while Olivia Hutton, Kaycie Hughes, Natalie Kyler and Bella Hunt added a goal apiece to round out the scoring.
Ashlynn Havens, Ellie Slogosky, Bella Hunt and Charlie Hunt all had one assist.
P-O keeper Kinley Bender stopped the only shot she faced to record the shutout.
The Lady Mounties, who evened their record at 1-1, host Bishop Guilfoyle on Sept. 12.
Philipsburg-Osceola 15,
Johnstown 0
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Maddyx Hampton, PO, (Chloe Matson), 3:02.
2. Matson, PO, (Hampton), 6:58.
3. Lily Warlow, PO, (Ashlynn Havens), 9:18.
4. Hampton, PO, (unassisted), 10:19.
5. Matson, PO, (unassisted), 19:20.
6. Matson, PO, (unassisted), 21:16.
7. Warlow, PO, (unassisted), 22:20.
Second Half
8. Kendra Smith, PO, (Ellie Slogosky), 41:47.
9. Matson, PO, (penalty kick), 47:07.
10. Warlow, PO, (unassisted), 50:05.
11. Olivia Hutton, PO, (unassisted), 52:44.
12. Smith, PO, (Bella Hunt), 56:38.
13. Kaycie Hughes, PO, (unassisted), 59:17.
14. Natalie Kyler, PO, (unassisted), 62:48.
15. B. Hunt, PO, (Charli Hunt), 71:42.
Shots: Johnstown 1, Philipsburg-Osceola 30.
Saves: Johnstown (Kassidy Hardison) 12, Philipsburg-Osceola (Kinley Bender) 1.
Corner kicks: Johnstown 0, Philipsburg-Osceola 7.