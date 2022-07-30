HYDE — The Philipsburg-Osceola Teener League team went 1-2 Saturday on the first day of the 15-16 VFW State Tournament at the Bison Sports Complex.
P-O opened with a tough 9-6 loss in eight innings to Mount Union before rebounding for a wild 18-15 victory over Tyrone. Lebanon Valley defeated P-O in the final game of the day.
Philipsburg-Osceola forfeited to Clearfield in Sunday’s scheduled game due to a player shortage.
Mount Union won the 5-team round-robin tournament with a record of 4-0. Clearfield (3-1) was the runner-up.
Mount Union 9, Philipsburg-Osceola 6
P-O scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth to take a 6-3 lead, but Mount Union tied it with three in the sixth. P-O had a chance to win it in the bottom of the seventh when Hayden Kephart and Devon Albright sandwiched a pair of singles around an out,
But Mount Union’s Cainen Atherton came in to strike out the next two batters to send the game game to extra innings. Mount Union scored three runs in the eighth on just one hit and the help of three P-O errors.
Kephart led Philipsburg-Osceola with two hits. Lucas Peterson and Sam McDonald each had a hit and scored two runs.
Peterson tossed the first six innings, allowing six runs (four earned) on nine hits. He walked four batters and struck out four.
Blaine Hunsinger was 3-for-5 with two doubles, three runs and two RBIs to lead Mount Union.
Atherton tossed the final 1 2/3 innings to get the win. He gave up a hit and struck out four.
P-O 18, Tyrone 15
P-O scored 10 runs over the final two innings to rally for the win.
Tyrone led 7-3 after one inning and was ahead 13-7 after five, but P-O sent 10 batters to the plate in the sixth and nearly batted around again in the seventh on the way to the victory.
Alex Knepp had a big game at the plate, going 3-for-5 with a double, a triple and five RBIs. He and Justin Ivicic had back-to-back RBI doubles in the sixth that finished off a 6-run surge to tie the game at 13. Knepp added a two-run single in the seventh that gave P-O a 5-run cushion.
McDonald had two hits, two runs and two RBIs, while Zach Yoder picked up two hits, three runs and two RBIs. His RBI double in the seventh put P-O on top 14-13.
Yoder also earned a save, coming on in relief of Albright in the bottom of the seventh. He gave up an RBI single and walked one, but also got Tyrone to ground into a double play and recorded the final out of the game via strikeout with runners on corners and the tying run at the plate.
Albright tossed 1 2/3 innings of relief to get the win.
He also had two doubles and a sacrifice fly. Peterson scored three runs for P-O.
Game 1
Mount Union—9
Shawver 2b-p-3b-ss 4210, Hunsinger c 5332, Atherton ss-p 4001, Scott p-1b 4121, L. Chrisemer lf 3112, Bilger 1b-2b 5010, W. Chrisemer cf 4010, McClain 3b-p-3b 2100, Weirich rf 4110. Totals: 35-9-10-6.
Philipsburg-Osceola—6
Peterson p-3b 4210, McDonald 2b 2210, Kephart cf 3021, A. Knepp ss 3111, Albright c 4010, Yoder 1b 2001, Doyle eh 1000, Mason rf-lf 3001, Ivicic e-1b-p 4011, Russell 3b-eh 3010, P. Knepp lf-rf 3100. Totals: 32-6-8-5.
Score by Innings
Mount Union 102 003 03—9 10 1
P-O 002 040 00—6 8 5
LOB—Mount Union 10, Philipsburg-Osceola 11. 2B—Hunsinger 2; Peterson 3B—Scott, SF—L. Chrisemer, Scott, HBP—L. Chrisemer (by Ivicic); Yoder (by Shawver), Mason (by Shawver). SB—W. Chrisemer, Weirich, L. Chrisemer 2; McDonald 2, Peterson. CS—McDonald. Balk—Peterson. WP—Ivicic; Scott.PB—Hunsinger; Albright.
Pitching
Mount Union: Scott—4 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 7 SO; Shawver—2/3 IP, 1 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO; McClain—1 2/3 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO; Atherton—1 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO.
Philipsburg-Osceola: Peterson—6+ IP, 9 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 4 SO; Ivicic—2 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO.
WP—Atherton. LP—Ivicic.
Time—2:41.
Game 2
Philipsburg-Osceola—18
Peterson ss 3311, McDonald 2b-p-2b 4222, Ivicic 1b-2b-3b 4212, A. Knepp c 5335, Albright 3b-p 4021, Kephart p-cf 5010, Mason lf-p-lf 3210, Meyers rf 2200, Doyle eh 3100, Yoder cf-1b-p 3322. Totals: 36-18-13-13.
Tyrone—15
W. Kustenbauder ss-p 3212, Parsons cf 1102, Oakes c 5112, Woomer p 3110, McClaine 3b-2b 4221, McClure 1b 4132, C. Kustenbauder 2b-p 3200, Buck ph 1100, Seeger rf-p 2201, Jones lf 4223. Totals: 30-15-10-13.
Score by Innings
P-O 302 206 5—18 13 4
Tyrone 700 240 2—15 10 5
LOB—Philipsburg-Osceola 7, Tyrone 14. DP—Philipsburg-Osceola 2. 2B—Mason, Albright 2, Ivicic, A. Knepp, Yoder; W. Kustenbauder. 3B—A. Knepp; Jones. SF—Albright. HBP—Peterson (by Woomer), Doyle (by Seeger), Ivicic (by L. Kustenbauder); Woomer (by Kephart), Buck (by McDonald), W. Kustenbauder (Albright), Parsons (by Albright).. SB—Peterson 2, Mason; W. Kustenbauder 2, Woomer 2, Jones. WP—Kephart 2, Mason 3, McDonald 1; Woomer 3, Seeger 1.
Pitching
Philipsburg-Osceola: Kephart—0+ IP, 2 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO; Mason—4 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 6 BB, 0 SO; McDonald—1/3 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO; Albright—1 2/3 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO; Yoder—1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
Tyrone: Woomer—5+ IP, 8 H, 9 R, 9 ER, 4 BB, 3 SO; Seeger—1 1/3 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO; W. Kustenbauder—2/3 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
WP—Albright. LP—Seeger. Save—Yoder.
Time—2:58.
No statistics available for Lebanon Valley game.