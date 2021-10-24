HILLTOWN — The Philipsburg-Osceola volleyball team finished second at the Our Lady of Sacred Heart Tournament on Saturday.
The Lady Mounties were toppled by DuBois 25-21 in the title match.
Philipsburg-Osceola went undefeated in pool play, defeating Beaver County Christian, Serra Catholic and Neshannock.
The Lady Mounties then beat Neshannock again in the quarterfinals before toppling Serra Catholic in the semis.
Reese Hazelton had 58 kills, 28 digs, 22 service points and nine aces.
Kalista Butler added 120 assists, 31 service points and 12 aces.
London Cutler netted 21 digs and 19 kills, while Janey Johnson had 22 digs.
Josie Tekely added 19 service points. Starcia Bainey had six blocks, while Abby Lumadue tallied four.
Philipsburg-Osceola returns to action on Tuesday, hosting Clearfield.